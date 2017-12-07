Talking Headways Podcast: Taming Pittsburgh’s Hostile Streets

This week’s guests are Breen Masciotra, transit-oriented development manager for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, and Karina Ricks, director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure for the city of Pittsburgh. We discuss the challenges they face in Pittsburgh, including topography, new technologies, and hostile streets. You’ll also hear about how they’re making a more walkable and multi-modal city through new bus rapid transit projects, transit-oriented development initiatives, and “eco innovation districts.”