Talking Headways Podcast: Taming Pittsburgh’s Hostile Streets

This week’s guests are Breen Masciotra, transit-oriented development manager for the Port Authority of Allegheny County, and Karina Ricks, director of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure for the city of Pittsburgh. We discuss the challenges they face in Pittsburgh, including topography, new technologies, and hostile streets. You’ll also hear about how they’re making a more walkable and multi-modal city through new bus rapid transit projects, transit-oriented development initiatives, and “eco innovation districts.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New Federal Bill Would Help Orient Communities Toward Transit

By Angie Schmitt |
The federal government has a long history of supporting transit, but it’s never played much of a role in promoting the kind of development that helps make those investments successful. That’s why David Goldberg at Transportation for America is so excited about a new bill that would help encourage transit-oriented development: Senators Brian Schatz (D-HI), Ed Markey (D-MA), Kirsten […]

Coming Next Week: Streetsblog Chicago

By Ben Fried |
After setting up transportation news sites covering New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and national policy, next Tuesday Streetsblog will be expanding for the first time in four years with the launch of Streetsblog Chicago. The reporters producing Streetsblog Chicago are John Greenfield and Steven Vance, who have built an impressive audience for local transportation […]

Progress on Detroit’s Effort to Fix Its Badly Broken Transit System

By Angie Schmitt |
Detroit’s transit system has been in crisis now for years. Among the horror stories chronicled by riders: Buses that never come, two-hour commutes, jobs lost to unreliable service. But there’s hope in an effort to integrate the region’s disjointed urban and suburban transit systems into a unified regional network. David Sands at Network blog Mode Shift gives an update on what […]

Transit Vote 2016: Seattle’s Huge, Imperfect Transit Expansion

By Angie Schmitt |
We continue our overview of what’s at stake in the big transit ballot initiatives this November with a look at Seattle. The first installment of this series examined Indianapolis. The transit expansion plan on the ballot in Seattle this November is a big one. Known as ST3, the proposal calls for a 62-mile expansion of grade-separated light rail extending […]

How Would You Define Transit-Oriented Development?

By Angie Schmitt |
It’s a welcome sign of progress that developers are beginning to shift towards building more walkable, mixed-use projects. Of course, now that more builders recognize the value of transit-oriented development, the term is vulnerable to exploitation. Tools like Walk Score and Abogo can help consumers find walkable places to live with good transit options, but […]