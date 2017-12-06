Today’s Headlines

  • Trump Advisor Wants Cities to Pay Out the Nose for Infrastructure (Route 50)
  • D.C. Transit-Oriented Development Boosting Economy and Reducing Traffic (Mobility Lab)
  • Another D.C. Metro Reform/Funding Plan Surfaces (WaPo, WAMU)
  • New Omaha Group Forms to Push for Downtown Streetcar (KIOS)
  • Almost All Pedestrian Crashes in Minneapolis Happen on a Handful of Streets (MN Daily)
  • Popular Albuquerque BRT Has More Passengers Using Bike-Share, Too (KOB)
  • Bike-Share Contract May Keep San Diego From Hopping on Dockless Trend (Union-Trib)
  • Cincinnati Solves Streetcar Ticketing Issues (WVXU)
  • Kansas City Transit Plans New Center and TOD (Biz Journal)
  • Meet Dongho Chang, the Man Behind Seattle’s Pro-People Transpo Policies (Seattle Times)