Trump Administration’s Push to Roll Back Truck Safety Rules Will Cost People Their Lives

Large trucks are especially dangerous on city streets, and the Trump administration wants to roll back rules to prevent drowsy big rig driving. Image: Photo: WNBC via Daily News
Large trucks are especially dangerous on city streets, and the Trump administration wants to roll back rules to prevent drowsy big rig driving. Image: Photo: WNBC via Daily News

Traffic deaths involving commercial trucks are on the rise.

Nearly 4,000 people lost their lives in crashes involving large trucks in 2015, the fifth consecutive year that fatalities increased.

The vast majority of these deaths — 84 percent — are not truck drivers, but car passengers, cyclists, or pedestrians. Commercial trucks are 20 to 30 times heavier than passenger cars and trucks and pose a disproportionate risk on city streets.

Now the Trump administration is about to make the problem worse.

A set of truck safety regulations approved during the Obama administration are primed to take effect soon. Drowsy driving has been identified as one of the top causes of fatal collisions, and these reforms are aimed at reducing the number of collisions related to fatigue. They include precautions like limiting drivers to no more than 11 hours behind the wheel in any 14-hour period and mandating electronic monitoring of hours driven, instead of paper logs that were easily falsified.

But the Trump administration is attempting to gut the new rules, which are unpopular with the trucking industry, KPCC reports.

In August, the White House nixed an Obama-era rule that would require sleep apnea screening and treatment for drivers in August. Now a proposed rule mandating speed governors, which cap the maximum speed a truck can travel, is stalling after industry lobbyists complained about the $500 price tag per vehicle. The administration has also targeted a rule requiring “underride guards,” equipment that prevents smaller vehicles from getting wedged under trailers in collisions.

If the Trump administration succeeds in undoing these rules, it will cost people their lives, says Russ Rader of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

“Our roads are less safe today than they have been in years,” he said. “And since 2009 deaths involving crashes with large trucks have risen much faster than crash deaths overall.

“Reducing fatigue, enforcing work rules, limiting speeds, requiring stronger underride guards and getting more crash prevention technology on large trucks are proven to save lives. We know what works. We shouldn’t be turning back the clock.”

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Obama Chooses Trucking Industry Lobbyist to Regulate Truckers

By Elana Schor |
The White House’s choice of trucking lobbyist Anne Ferro to head the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) — the agency charged with preventing truck crashes — prompted consternation yesterday from a senior Democrat on the Senate committee that must approve the nomination. Anne Ferro, nominated to lead the FMCSA. (Photo: Smart Woman) Frank Lautenberg […]

Feds Put Off Issuing New Trucking Safety Rules

By Tanya Snyder |
Federal safety officials missed their own deadline Friday for making new rules about dangerous trucks. October 28 was the original deadline by which the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration was supposed to announce new hours-of-service regulations for trucking, but in the end, they gave themselves another month to do it. The pending change is the result […]

Hastily-Debated Collins Measure Could Put More Tired Truckers on the Road

By Tanya Snyder |
It just wouldn’t be Congress if we weren’t trying to debate substantive policy changes, with drastic implications for public safety, with a government shutdown deadline fast approaching. As Congress tries to wrap up the hideously-named “cromnibus” (continuing resolution (CR) + omnibus) spending bill for the rest of FY 2015 by Thursday, one provision is attracting […]

Environmental Group Offers Congress a Map to Cleaner Freight

By Elana Schor |
The federal government can reap significant pollution-reduction benefits by focusing on a national freight plan that replaces older diesel equipment with newer, cleaner-burning train cars while building out regional networks more efficiently, the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) said yesterday in a new report [PDF]. Freight rail in Chicago, home of the stimulus-funded CREATE freight project. […]