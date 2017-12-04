Today’s Headlines

- Forget Trump, Congress Is Writing Its Own Infrastructure Plan (The Hill)
- The D.C. Area Needs More Dedicated Bus Lanes (WAMU)
- Cities Think Dockless Bike-Share Will Boost Bike Commuting (WaPo)
- Philadelphia, Seattle Rethink How They Use Curbs (Next City)
- City of Boston Removes Hand-Painted Bike Lanes (CBS)
- Philadelphia Repaints Faded Bike Lane Days After Cyclist Dies (Inquirer)
- The Union-Tribune Lists San Diego’s Most Dangerous Intersections for Pedestrians
- Erie Group Wants to Turn Crumbling Viaduct Into Pedestrian Path (Go Erie)
- L.A. Breaks Ground on Gold Line Extension (KPCC, KABC)
- Should Cities Charge Drivers More and Provide Transit for Free? (Fast Company)