Today’s Headlines

  • D.C. Lawmakers Consider Decriminalizing Fare Evasion (Post)
  • Mayors in Northern Atlanta Suburbs Eye Transit Along Perimeter (AJC)
  • TriMet Pushes Back Portland Light Rail Vote to 2020 (KOUW, Willamette Week)
  • Seattle Times Claims Bike Path Is a Risk for Pedestrians
  • Las Vegas Installs Sidewalk Bollards to Protect People on Foot (Review-Journal)
  • Twin Cities’ Gold Line BRT Applies for Grant, Enters Design Phase (Woodbury Bulletin)
  • Veterans Helping to Save Baltimore’s Embattled Bike-Share Program (WBAL)
  • Boston Might Join Honolulu in Punishing Pedestrians Who Use Phones (Boston Mag)
  • Cities Will Need Fewer Parking Decks If/When Autonomous Cars Hit the Road (Crain’s)
  • Lyft Moves Into Toronto, Its First Market Outside U.S. (NYT, CNBC, Reuters)
  • HamTech87

    It is not just parking decks that will not be needed. Every level of government should be drastically reducing or eliminating minimum parking requirements asap.

  • notfake84

    Is the reduced parking from autonomous cars because gas+driving in circles will be cheaper than paying for parking? No need for pee breaks if your Johnny Cab just occupies free road space while you go shopping.

  • notfake65

    The Twin Cities BRT line is expected to be operational in 2024. Why the heck does it take 7 years to set up BRT? I get that they want to use a dedicated bus lane, but the main strength of BRT is that you can set it up in virtually no time. The dedicated lane can come later, but the bus line could start by next year.