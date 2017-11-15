Today’s Headlines

- D.C. Lawmakers Consider Decriminalizing Fare Evasion (Post)
- Mayors in Northern Atlanta Suburbs Eye Transit Along Perimeter (AJC)
- TriMet Pushes Back Portland Light Rail Vote to 2020 (KOUW, Willamette Week)
- Seattle Times Claims Bike Path Is a Risk for Pedestrians
- Las Vegas Installs Sidewalk Bollards to Protect People on Foot (Review-Journal)
- Twin Cities’ Gold Line BRT Applies for Grant, Enters Design Phase (Woodbury Bulletin)
- Veterans Helping to Save Baltimore’s Embattled Bike-Share Program (WBAL)
- Boston Might Join Honolulu in Punishing Pedestrians Who Use Phones (Boston Mag)
- Cities Will Need Fewer Parking Decks If/When Autonomous Cars Hit the Road (Crain’s)
- Lyft Moves Into Toronto, Its First Market Outside U.S. (NYT, CNBC, Reuters)