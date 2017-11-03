Today’s Headlines

  • Are Automated Electric Buses a Curiosity or Transit’s Future? (Curbed)
  • In Solidarity, NYC Cyclists Pedal on After Attack (WaPo)
  • Only 10 Percent of D.C. Bike Lanes Are Protected (WUSA)
  • Pittsburgh Suburb Wants Complete Streets Ordinance (Tribune-Review)
  • Worcester Takes Steps to Protect Pedestrians (Boston Globe)
  • Tactical Urbanism Could Lead to Permanent Solutions in Houston (Chronicle)
  • Bike Clutter Is a Sign Dockless Bike-Share Is Working (Seattle Mag)
  • Denver Is Randal O’Toole’s Latest “Transit Apocalypse” (The Hill)
  • Philly-Area High-Speed Rail Enters Final Planning Phase (Reading Eagle)
  • Gas Tax Revenue Will Improve Santa Barbara Transit (KKFX)