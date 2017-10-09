In Pittsburgh, Transit Passes Come With Bike-Share Access at No Extra Charge

A new partnership between the transit agency and the bike-share operator in Pittsburgh will expand access to bike-share for people with a transit farecard. Photo: Better Bike Share via Healthy Bikes
A new partnership between the transit agency and the bike-share operator in Pittsburgh will expand access to bike-share for people with a transit farecard. Photo: Better Bike Share via Healthy Bikes

Two holy grails of bike-share service are increasing access to people without credit card accounts and integration with the local transit fare system. In Pittsburgh, local bike-share operator Healthy Rides is doing both simultaneously.

People who have a ConnectCard, the Pittsburgh region’s RFID-based transit farecard, now have access to unlimited bike-share trips of 15 minutes or less, reports Stephani Cox at Better Bike Share.

Cox spoke to Healthy Rides Executive Director David White about how the ConnectCard integration works “without requiring any registration on the customer’s part”:

To access the free 15 minutes of ride time, all an individual has to do is tap their ConnectCard on a bike share kiosk, input their phone number, and use the PIN number texted to their phone to access the bike. After the first use, the ConnectCard is linked to bike share, and all that is required is to tap the card on the desired bike.

There’s currently no limit on how many free rides can be taken. Someone could theoretically use the bikes all day, as long as they made sure to check the bike back in every 15 minutes. If someone does exceed their 15 minutes of free ride time, they will get a text asking them to register and pay for the overage before continuing to use the system.

While it’s too early to draw any conclusions about the success of the program, White noted that as of this Tuesday, about 100 people had linked their ConnectCard to bike share. All of those who linked their card then went on to actually ride a bike.

White said that by the end of this week, all 50 bike share stations should be on-line with the ability to link to the ConnectCard.

At 50 stations, Pittsburgh’s bike-share system is still pretty small, however, which limits its usefulness for first- and last-mile connections to transit. But Cox reports that the city is preparing to add 20 stations in lower-income areas that are underserved by transit.

More recommended reading today: Architect This City reports that the Trump administration’s proposed changes to the mortgage interest deduction would leave it in place for the wealthiest homeowners. And Darin Givens at Atlanta the City says local residents need to hold politicians accountable if children aren’t even safe walking on streets close to home.

  • Vooch

    whoever got this to work should be awarded a medal !

    15 mins is “grumble grumble” – but it’s enough to solve last mile challenge

  • ExpoRider

    Game changer!

  • I love this idea.

    I wonder if it could scale to a system as large as Chicago’s: 400+ stations, 4,000+ bikes. Let’s try it!

  • It’s probably enough to get between home and the bus or train stop.

  • I’ve made hundreds of bikeshare trips and I can tell you, 15 minutes is often not enough time. The truth is, a trip that involves riding a bike to a bus stop is often slower than just riding the bike the entire distance. Why not just give people up to 30 minutes free?

  • infinitebuffalo

    or, more likely, between the bus stop and work. Healthy Ride’s residential-area coverage is extremely limited—but since Port Authority’s route map is still very hub-and-spoke, if you’re coming in on, say, a line from the East End and need to get to the North Shore (where the stadiums, and several of the largest bikeshare docks, are) or the South Side, this could save you a transfer.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Annual Bike-Share Passes Now Cost Just $5 for Low-Income D.C. Residents

By Angie Schmitt |
Cities all over the country have been experimenting with ways to make bike-share service accessible to people who don’t have a credit card and about $100 to drop all at once on an annual membership. In the last few years, Boston and Chicago both started offering $5 annual memberships for low-income residents. Edward Russell at Greater Greater Washington reports that […]
Photo: Erik Voss and the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition via the Better Bike Share Partnership

Bike-Share and Open Streets: A Perfect Match

By Stephen Miller |
Open streets events, or ciclovias, give people a new way to explore their city's streets. Without cars on the streets, they're a natural opportunity for people who don't usually ride a bike to hop on two wheels -- and that's precisely why it's important to include bike-share systems in the mix, says Stefani Cox at the Better Bike Share Partnership.

Two Very Different Ways Bike-Share Benefits Transit

By Angie Schmitt |
A new survey [PDF] by researchers at UC Berkeley and published in Access Magazine sheds light on how bike-share systems interact with transit. Researchers Susan Shaheen and Elliot Martin surveyed more than 10,000 bike-share riders in Montreal, Toronto, Minneapolis-Saint Paul, and Washington, DC. Like previous surveys have shown, Shaheen and Martin found that a significant number of bike-share users reduce car use. But their […]