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Should Support for Grieving Families Be a Bigger Part of Vision Zero?

Three experts weigh in on the long shadow of the traffic violence epidemic and the impact of bereavement and grief on loved ones.
12:03 AM EST on November 13, 2026
Should Support for Grieving Families Be a Bigger Part of Vision Zero?
Photo: NYCDOT

The Vision Zero movement aims to end fatal car crashes — but what about all the grieving people who have already lost their loved ones in this terrible way? And how can individuals, communities, and even policymakers better support the bereaved, and stop the grief of traffic violence loss from leaving even more devastation in its wake?

On this special episode of the Brake ahead of Sunday November 15th’s World Day of Remembrance events, we sit down with a panel of experts to talk about why the “post crash care” component of the Safe Systems approach can and should expand to include support for the people left behind after a driver claims a life — and why bereavement itself deserves more advocacy attention.

And along the way, we meet Judy Kottick, support committee chair for Families for Safe Streets; Dana Lerner, FFS founding member and author of the forthcoming book Attachment Grief; and Joyal Mulheron, founder and executive director of Evermore, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of bereaved people — including through policy. 

For a transcript of this podcast (with AI typos), click here.

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