Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes
Toronto might be in the center of the fight to resist bike lane teardown today. But if some far-right politicians have their way, this fight won't be the last.
By Streetsblog
12:02 AM EDT on October 23, 2026
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Bikelash | Canada | Friday Video | Toronto
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