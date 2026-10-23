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Bikelash

Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes

Toronto might be in the center of the fight to resist bike lane teardown today. But if some far-right politicians have their way, this fight won't be the last.
12:02 AM EDT on October 23, 2026
Friday Video: Inside the Global Far-Right Push To Rip Out Bike Lanes
Photo: Still from The Breach

Toronto has been making news across North America for its provincial government’s attempt to remove bike lanes, as well as activists’ brave efforts to stop them. But what’s really behind the attacks against basic street safety infrastructure, and why are they happening in so many places on the US side of the border, too?

Journalist Desmond Cole has a solid explainer on The Breach, which breaks down the “right wing playbook” that some politicians use to throw cyclists under the bus — or, more accurately, every single motor vehicle on the road. (Hint: it has everything to do with who rides bikes and little to do with “congestion.”)

We particularly love the interview with a hospital social worker who’s seen the impact of car-on-bike crashes firsthand, and is urging transportation leaders across the world to do more to stop them:

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Bikelash | Canada | Friday Video | Toronto

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