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Mobility Justice

When Are Parking Debates Just A Smokescreen for Hate?

A new paper finds that mosques are more likely to face pushback over parking than other houses of worship. What should planners do about it?
12:13 AM EDT on October 20, 2026
When Are Parking Debates Just A Smokescreen for Hate?
Photo: Matt Green

Drivers love to shut down new housing and development proposals if they think they’ll lead to a shortage of parking. In a new paper, though, researchers found that proposed mosques draw substantailly more public pushback over car traffic than other houses of worship – and that might not be a coincidence. 

Today on the Brake, we speak to researcher Adam Millard-Ball about how bias shows up in our planning process, and what happens when “community engagement” goes wrong — even if a new development isn’t the target of an explicitly Islamophobic campaign, like some mosques are.

And along the way, we dig into sticky questions about how to balance cities’ rights to build the walkable communities we deserve and neighbor’s rights to have their voices heard — especially when what they have to say is harmful. 

Read a transcript of this podcast (with some AI typos) here.

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This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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Mobility Justice | Parking | Parking lots | Parking Mandates | planning

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