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Tuesday’s Headlines Do the Robot

Cities and states are filling the void, but the feds really need to step in to set rules for autonomous vehicles.
12:03 AM EDT on October 20, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines Do the Robot
robotaxi Alexander Migl
  • Since the federal government is reluctant to regulate robotaxis, cities and states have been left to their own devices. They’re stepping up on one of the few issues that crosses party lines, but a patchwork of regulations isn’t ideal for anyone, including the autonomous vehicle industry itself. (The Verge)
    • In related news, Waymo is coming to Toronto, and Canada also seems unprepared. (The Transit Brief)
    • The Minneapolis City Council failed to override Mayor Jacob Frey’s veto of a bill requiring human “safety monitors” in self-driving cabs. (Minnesota Reformer)
  • The Trump administration quietly closed a “light truck” loophole that has contributed to the proliferation of gigantic pickups and SUVs on U.S. roads. But between tariffs and the profitability of such vehicles, the move may not actually lead to more reasonably sized sedans and hatchbacks. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Mobility for disabled Bay Area residents is on the line when voters go to the polls to decide on a tax hike for transit. (Mother Jones)
  • Construction on Atlanta’s first bus rapid transit line is set to start next week. (Rough Draft)
  • A Florida school district managed to obtain a much higher than normal reimbursement from Medicaid to operate school buses. (School Transportation News)
  • Chicago commuter rail agency Metra unveiled a $9 billion to improve service, but a source of funding has not been identified. (Trains)
  • Providence tore down I-195 and is now reclaiming its waterfront. (Architect Magazine)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill aligning state transportation spending with climate goals. (Streetsblog CAL)
  • A recent report showed that Oregon has gotten off track on reducing transportation emissions. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • San Antonio bus ridership is up 10 percent this year. (Metro Magazine)
  • Sound Transit has delayed the Ballard, Washington light rail extension until 2042. (KIRO)
  • The Skylink people-mover at LAX has become a contentious issue in the Los Angeles mayor’s race. (L.A. Times; paywall)
  • An Australian member of parliament was severely injured when a man rammed his vehicle into her in what was apparently an intentional, politically motivated attack. (BBC)
  • A UK court threw out a lawsuit Black cab drivers filed against Uber. (Reuters)
  • Lots of news out of Canada, where protests against Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s anti-bike lane policy continue (City News). Ottawa is now considering a similar policy (Canadian Cycling). Back in Toronto, artists have created a shrine to cyclists killed by drivers (Momentum).
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Blake Aued
Blake Aued has been doing Streetsblog's daily national news digest for years. He's also an Atlanta Braves fan, which enrages his editor in New York.

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