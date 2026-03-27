Friday Video: Five Bike Advocacy Mistakes You Don’t Even Know You’re Making
For one thing, make sure that political leaders who say "no" to livable streets experience consequences for their decisions.
By Streetsblog
12:03 AM EDT on March 27, 2026
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