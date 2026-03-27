Skip to content
Friday Video

Friday Video: Five Bike Advocacy Mistakes You Don’t Even Know You’re Making

For one thing, make sure that political leaders who say "no" to livable streets experience consequences for their decisions.
12:03 AM EDT on March 27, 2026
Friday Video: Five Bike Advocacy Mistakes You Don’t Even Know You’re Making
Photo: Still from Shifter

Bike advocates can accomplish amazing things … but that doesn’t mean they don’t make mistakes. Thankfully, we have folks like Carter Lavin to help us get back on the right path — sharing a few of his best pearls of wisdom in one handy, bite-sized video.

Check out the latest episode of Shifter from one of our long-time contributors and favorite authors, who unpacks what U.S. activists tend to get wrong when they go to the mat for better policy and infrastructure in their communities — and how to get it right next time.

Our favorite? Making sure that political leaders who say “no” to more livable streets experience consequences for their decisions, even if it takes a while to hold them to account.

View this video on YouTube here.

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of Streetsblog
Streetsblog
This story is the work of the Streetsblog staff.

Read More:

Advocacy | Carter Lavin | Friday Video

Comments Are Temporarily Disabled

Streetsblog is in the process of migrating our commenting system. During this transition, commenting is temporarily unavailable.

Once the migration is complete, you will be able to log back in and will have full access to your comment history. We appreciate your patience and look forward to having you back in the conversation soon.

More from Streetsblog USA

Talking Headways

Talking Headways Podcast: Congestion Pricing Data Collection

March 26, 2026
Washington DC

How DC’s Mayor and Council Chair Thwarted Every Effort to Better Its Streetcar

March 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

An Ounce of Prevention Is Worth a Pound of Thursday’s Headlines

March 26, 2026
Streetsblog Los Angeles |Communities

Why Cities Need More ‘Agile’ Streets

March 26, 2026
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines Feel Pain at the Pump

March 25, 2026
See all posts