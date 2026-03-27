Friday Video: Five Bike Advocacy Mistakes You Don’t Even Know You’re Making

Bike advocates can accomplish amazing things … but that doesn’t mean they don’t make mistakes. Thankfully, we have folks like Carter Lavin to help us get back on the right path — sharing a few of his best pearls of wisdom in one handy, bite-sized video.

Check out the latest episode of Shifter from one of our long-time contributors and favorite authors, who unpacks what U.S. activists tend to get wrong when they go to the mat for better policy and infrastructure in their communities — and how to get it right next time.

Our favorite? Making sure that political leaders who say “no” to more livable streets experience consequences for their decisions, even if it takes a while to hold them to account.

View this video on YouTube here.