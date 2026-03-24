- Tech companies have never faced much scrutiny over the devices so many drivers are scrolling through behind the wheel, Angie Schmitt writes. Districted drivers cause at least 300 deaths each year, according to the National Highway Safety Administration, and the actual figure is probably much higher. (Love of Place)
- The surge in oil prices is another reason to wean ourselves off of oil, according to climate activist Bill McKibben (The New Yorker).
- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is making an early push for more transit funding next year. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- A Hawaii bill would allow the state DOT to divert funding away from Safe Routes to School. (Civil Beat)
- Bay Area Rapid Transit is leasing some its parking to non-riders in order to raise revenue. (Metro Magazine)
- Charlotte should be working to undo the damage I-77 caused to the city, rather than worsening it by adding toll lanes. (Observer)
- A fire caused an Atlanta parking garage to collapse. (Fox 5)
- A $100,000 Cincinnati pilot program is paying for 60 low-income homeowners' sidewalk repairs. (WVXU)
- Artists are suing Sarasota for removing sidewalk are to comply with orders from the Florida DOT. (Sun Coast Searchlight)
- McDonald's is suing Kansas City over a ban on drive-throughs near the streetcar route. (Star)
- Hampton Roads Transit is offering free rides to Norfolk Pilots baseball games. (Virginian-Pilot)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Keep Our Eyes on the Road
How much responsibility do tech companies bear for traffic deaths caused by distracted driving?
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