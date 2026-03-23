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Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Are Stuck Behind a Robot

Cities will soon be inundated with autonomous vehicles that will create even more traffic congestion. Are cities prepared?

12:01 AM EDT on March 23, 2026

Photo: Gibblesmash
  • Cities should start preparing now for increased traffic from autonomous vehicles, David Zipper writes. On top of "deadheading," or driving around empty rather than parking, AVs are likely to encourage longer commutes, with the ensuing gridlock impeding buses and bikes. (CityLab)
    • In related news, Uber struck a deal with electric carmaker Rivian to build 50,000 robotaxis that Uber plans to deploy in 25 cities. (Autoweek)
  • Congress could cut transit funding down to zero, and the highway trust fund would still be headed for insolvency. The only options, according to the Eno Center for Transportation, are cutting highway spending in half, raising the gas tax or instituting a tax on vehicle-miles driven.
  • There's not much new here, but the New York Times' "Headway" newsletter had a good overview of why U.S. traffic deaths are so high.
  • The Chicago Transit Authority sued the U.S. DOT for withholding $3.1 billion in funding for the Red Line extension and other projects. (Block Club)
  • The Trump administration is breaking up one of Washington, D.C.'s longest bike lanes on 15th Street over concerns that it will impede car traffic when tourists want to look at cherry blossoms. (The 51st)
  • Seattle is planning to use AI-powered traffic cameras to warn Lime e-scooter users to stay off the sidewalks. (Seattle Times)
  • Downtown Miami residents are fed up with drivers parking in bike lanes. (CBS News)
  • Sacramento has a $3 billion backlog of road safety projects. (Bee)
  • Preliminary data shows that traffic deaths in Kansas City fell by 9 percent last year after rising 21 percent since 2021. (Axios)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit is expanding service for the April NFL Draft. (CBS News)
  • A study of 19 global cities found that they've substantially cut air pollution through a combination of electric vehicles and bike infrastructure. (The Guardian)
  • Adoption of EVs worldwide is saving 2.3 million barrels of oil per day. (Transport Topics)

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