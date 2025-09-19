Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Run Out the Clock

Thousands of unawarded federal transportation grants have been frozen, from reducing truck emissions to reconnecting communities divided by freeways.

12:01 AM EDT on September 19, 2025

  • The Trump administration is going to let 2022 infrastructure grant programs it doesn't like expire rather than award the money (Transportation for America). The U.S. DOT is also clawing back grants for transportation projects that don't focus on cars. (Streetsblog USA)
  • Senate Republicans introduced a bill to create a task force on public transit violence. (New York Post)
  • Dallas' wealthy suburbs could destroy transit service for those who need it most. (CityLab)
  • Where do Amazon's delivery bikes belong? New York City cyclists don't want them in bike lanes, and drivers don't want them in the street. (Curbed)
  • Portland's zero-emission delivery zone has been a success. (BikePortland)
  • A Complete Streets project on Boulevard will connect several Atlanta neighborhoods to the Beltline. (Urbanize Atlanta)
  • Price increases and the National Guard presence in D.C. is slowing down the growth of Capital Bikeshare. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Waymo and Lyft are bringing robotaxis to Nashville. (Reuters)
  • Mecklenburg County will create a new authority to replace the Charlotte Area Transit System if voters approve a 1 percent sales tax for transportation. (WFAE)
  • The average Northwest Arkansas resident spends more money on transportation than housing. (Democrat Gazette)
  • A high-speed rail network called Skyline would connect 39 European cities. (Fast Company)

