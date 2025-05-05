Monday’s Headlines Keep Us Divided

- House Republicans are looking to cut $3 billion in funds the Biden administration set aside to reconnect communities divided by urban highways. (Transportation for America)
- From bus rapid transit replacing to streetcar lines to privately owned commuter rail, the New York Times declared that's what old is new again.
- Lyft is starting a new, simplified service for elderly people who may not need to be driving. (Engadget)
- Next City excerpted David L. Prytherch's new book "Reclaiming the Road: Mobility Justice Beyond Complete Streets," about how nine cities made lasting changes during the COVID-19 pandemic's open streets movement.
- Communities are increasingly adopting form-based zoning codes that lead to greater walkability. (CNU Public Square)
- The U.S. House voted to repeal California's ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles in 2035, despite a federal watchdog agency telling congressional Republicans they don't have the power to repeal it. (KTLA)
- The Minnesota DOT is stuck between the Trump administration's cuts to "woke" programs and voters who demand that those transit projects be built. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Instead of providing the needed funding requested by Gov. Josh Shapiro, Pennsylvania Republicans now want to private transit agencies. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- Oregon Republicans' transportation budget proposal would slash $83 million from bike, pedestrian and rail programs, but go into debt to finish a Portland freeway project. (KGW)
- Illinois lawmakers are close to a deal on closing a $770 million funding gap for Chicago transit. (WREX)
- 2024 was by far the deadliest year on record for St. Louis cyclists and pedestrians. (St. Louis Magazine)
- More than half of a new Indianapolis bridge is devoted to non-motorists. (WTHR)
- Bus-mounted cameras in Los Angeles have issued more than 10,000 traffic tickets so far. (L.A. Times)
- Seattle cyclists protested an unsafe bike lane design at Fourth and Pine after drivers injured two people. (KING)
- Some Boston residents are concerned more with how the flex poles protecting bike lanes look than whether cyclists are safe. (NBC Boston)
- The most-used rideshare bike in New York City has led quite a life. (CityLab)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Keep Us Divided
Physically divided — remember the Biden administration's efforts, insufficient as they were, to reconnect communities divided by Urban Renewal highways? Republicans are getting rid of all that.
