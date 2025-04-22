Tuesday’s Headlines Strike That, Reverse It

- The Federal Highway Administration officially reversed a Biden-era rule that state DOTs must track greenhouse gas emissions from highway vehicles and submit plans to reduce them (though to be fair, it was tied up in the courts so long it was never really implemented anyway). (E&E)
- Transportation for America called on the Trump administration to obey a court order and unfreeze funds for transportation and infrastructure.
- Looks like ride-hailing apps will continue the unpopular practice of surge pricing with robotaxis. (The Verge)
- Focusing on fire prevention is the key to finding common ground with fire departments that often oppose bike lanes and traffic calming on the grounds that they slow down emergency response vehicles. (CalBikes)
- Electrifying California commuter rail trains cut almost 90 percent of their carbon emissions. (Interesting Engineering)
- The Trump administration wants to take over redeveloping Penn Station from New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority. (The Guardian)
- Dallas Area Rapid Transit member cities can offer better service together than going it alone, argues a Morning News columnist.
- Despite evidence that they slow traffic and make it safer for kids to bike to school, Austin is removing recently installed bike lanes due to neighborhood opposition to losing curbside parking. (KXAN)
- Parents are outraged after Richmond prosecutors dropped charges against a driver who severely injured a school principal riding his bike. (WRIC)
- More public hearings on Georgia's exorbitantly expensive plans for elevated bus and express lanes along I-285 — why not just build a train instead? — are scheduled for May. (Fox 5)
- The Atlanta suburb of Roswell broke ground on a new bike path that could ease congestion on busy Highway 400. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- A Decatur lawyer pestered the Georgia DOT with emails about a sinkhole that kept consuming his mailbox, and finally the agency came to fix it. (Decaturish)
- Dutch people love to bike, which is partially why cyclists make up the largest share of traffic deaths in the Netherlands, but also why they say the government should stop trying to make them wear helmets and tell drivers to be more careful instead. (New York Times)
- The Chinese government banned automakers from making dubious claims about "smart" and "autonomous driving" in ads. (Reuters)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Strike That, Reverse It
When it comes to transportation emissions and climate change, the Trump administration has so much time and so little to do.
