Monday’s Headlines Love Thy Neighbor

A lot transpired over the past few days in Houston, where Mayor John Whitmire continues to catch flack for removing bike lanes ( Houston Public Media and more from HPM ). Ironically, Whitmire cited public safety as a reason for removing a bike lane on Austin Street, but after public outcry, he says the street will get its bike lane back — only now, it's a just a sharrow ( Chronicle ). An effort is underway to recall Whitmire ( KHOU ).