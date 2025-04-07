Monday’s Headlines Love Thy Neighbor

- It's common knowledge that urban freeways have divided and destroyed neighborhoods, especially majority Black ones, but now a new study confirms that the presence of freeways does in fact disrupt social connections. (Fast Company)
- Electric vehicles won't replace internal combustion engines nearly fast enough to prevent a climate catastrophe. Swapping driving for transit, biking and walking is the only way to quickly cut carbon emissions from transportation. (The Conversation)
- A lot transpired over the past few days in Houston, where Mayor John Whitmire continues to catch flack for removing bike lanes (Houston Public Media and more from HPM). Ironically, Whitmire cited public safety as a reason for removing a bike lane on Austin Street, but after public outcry, he says the street will get its bike lane back — only now, it's a just a sharrow (Chronicle). An effort is underway to recall Whitmire (KHOU).
- The previously pro-bike and pro-transit Michelle Wu administration now says it may have moved too fast on bike and bus lanes in Boston. (WGBH, Streetsblog MASS)
- A San Diego coalition hopes that by 2050 it can rebuilt the extensive streetcar network the city enjoyed up until the 1940s. (Fox 5)
- A San Francisco air taxi startup's CEO claims flying car rides will cost the same as an Uber. (Chronicle)
- A Colorado bill would require Uber and Lyft drivers to record every ride for passenger safety. (Colorado Public Radio)
- The Denver Regional Transportation District announced a deal with the transit union on pay raises and a plan to lift light rail slow zones. (Denver 7)
- Omaha's streetcar project appears safe after a staunch critic failed to advance in the mayoral primary. (Nonpareil)
- New Idaho laws force transportation officials to prioritize vehicle traffic and bars them from narrowing car lanes. (Statesman)
- Milwaukee is asking for feedback on its Vision Zero plan. (Urban Milwaukee)
- Austin officials are reassuring the public that, yes, light rail is still happening five years after the Project Connect vote. (KXAN)
- A Cleveland-area woman was cited by police for jaywalking after a driver hit her when she wandered into the road because bar staff sprayed her with some kind of chemical. Yes, the story is as weird as it sounds. (WOIO)
