- DOGE is targeting U.S. DOT employees whose work focuses on safety. (Politico)
- Planetizen demolishes the conservative argument that cities that reject sprawl and embrace New Urbanism are crime-ridden hellholes.
- States are lobbying the Trump administration to pull back Biden-era funds for green infrastructure and let them spend the money on roads instead. (Transportation Today)
- The Brookings Institute thinks congestion pricing is too effective and popular to kill.
- While the Trump administration battles congestion pricing in New York City, European cities are increasingly going car-free. (Washington Post)
- A think tank is proposing a high-speed rail network that connects all of Europe. (Fast Company)
- The D.C. Metro is facing $200 million worth of cuts if Congress passes the continuing resolution. (NBC Washington)
- Sound Transit has chosen a new CEO to run the Seattle area transit agency, but who it is is a secret. (Seattle Times)
- Austin's plans for a Project Connect light rail might run into trouble over using eminent domain to displace businesses and residents. (KXAN)
- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker is proposing to spend more money on Vision Zero after being criticized for budget cuts last year. (Voice)
- Chicago bike lanes are threatened by the Trump administration's cuts. (CBS News)
- A Providence artist is turning sidewalk cracks into art. (Journal)
Monday's Headlines Damn the Torpedoes
Full speed ahead, no matter how many people die.
