Thursday’s Headlines Are On the Road Again

- Some believe COVID may have changed commuting patterns forever (CityLab). However, more employers are ending their work-from-home policies — especially in cities dominated by the tech industry, like Seattle and San Francisco — creating traffic congestion problems, although it could also help transit agencies struggling for revenue (Government Technology). Most recently, President Trump ordered most federal workers back to the office (Politico).
- Executive order ending the nonexistent "electric vehicle mandate" aside, Trump probably doesn't have the power to roll back Biden-era federal or state programs encouraging EVs, and even if he did, automakers would likely plow ahead anyway. (CNN)
- One thing Trump does have the power to do, though, is pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate accords again, which he did on Monday. (The Verge)
- Meanwhile, 2024 saw the biggest one-year jump in atmospheric carbon dioxide levels ever (Yale 360), it's fueled by oil and gas production (The Hill), and if the trend continues, the global economy could shrink by half in our children's lifetimes (Grist). But don't expect to learn those facts on social media, where new Trump-friendly fact-checking policies are making climate disinformation easier to spread (The Conversation).
- Former Wisconsin congressman Sean Duffy has no apparent management experience or interest in transportation. So why is he Trump's pick to run the U.S. DOT? (Urban Milwaukee)
- Former transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg awarded $9 billion in grants during his last three weeks in office. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Virginia prosecutors have rarely used a state law making it easier to press charges against drivers who hit cyclists and pedestrians. (Washington Post)
- Charlotte newsletter Transit Time suggests the Silver Line should run along existing freight tracks instead of alongside major roads.
- Austin parks advocates are worried that the Project Connect light rail line will force the removal of greenspace and recreation amenities. (Monitor)
- A new Houston development replaces driveways with shared front yards. (Fast Company)
- Victims of the Los Angeles wildfires are mourning their cars. (New York Times)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Are On the Road Again
Is working from home here to stay, or will bosses eventually force their employees to come back to the office? And how will that affect transportation patterns?
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Will Incoming U.S. DOT Secretary Sean Duffy Derail America’s Two Biggest Transportation Bills?
America has a new transportation secretary – but a recent executive order appears to direct him not to perform some of the most important duties of his job.
Survey: Boomers Don’t Accept That They Won’t Be Able To Drive Forever
The vast majority of aging adults believe they'll never have to give up driving. They might not have a choice.
Trump’s ‘EV Mandate’ Does Not Exist. But Car Dependency Does — And We Can End It
The new president has sworn to unravel Biden's EV plans. But would they have been enough to decarbonize the transportation sector without confronting how much Americans drive?
Wednesday’s Headlines Get a Gentleman’s ‘C’
Transportation for America gave the Biden administration middling grades. Meanwhile, President Trump is already pushing to fulfill promises to cancel federal support for EVs.