Monday’s Headlines Don’t Go Small

Personal microtransit like Tesla's Cybercab might sound tantalizing to people who actually hate public transit, but we've known for 50 years that the sacrifice in efficiency just isn't worth it, according to David Zipper ( CityLab ). Still, that hasn't stopped Las Vegas from doubling down on Elon Musk's underground tunnels, despite his Boring Company's repeated violations of building codes and environmental and labor regulations — a sign of things to come, given his influence on President-elect Trump ( Jalopnik ).