Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Don’t Go Small

How is transit that only moves a few people at a time that different from personal cars, except at public expense?

12:01 AM EST on January 13, 2025

Rob Pegoraro|

This should not be the future of transit.

  • Personal microtransit like Tesla's Cybercab might sound tantalizing to people who actually hate public transit, but we've known for 50 years that the sacrifice in efficiency just isn't worth it, according to David Zipper (CityLab). Still, that hasn't stopped Las Vegas from doubling down on Elon Musk's underground tunnels, despite his Boring Company's repeated violations of building codes and environmental and labor regulations — a sign of things to come, given his influence on President-elect Trump (Jalopnik).
  • U.S. transit ridership grew 17 percent between 2022 and 2023, according to new figures from the Federal Transit Administration. (Railway Age)
  • The Biden administration will announce new rules limiting tax credits for jet fuel ethanol producers, but the Trump administration will have the final say. (Reuters)
  • Cities like Denver are smart to offer subsidies for e-bikes, because they're cheaper than electric vehicles, reduce pollution and get cars off the road. (Mother Jones)
  • The Chicago Transit Authority finalized a deal with the Biden administration for $2 billion in funding to expand the Red Line. (CBS News)
  • Pennsylvania Democrats renewed their fight for state transportation funding as Philadelphia's SEPTA faces a $240 million shortfall. (The Keystone)
  • The San Antonio Express-News editorial board is in favor of the city's ambitious bike plan.
  • The family of an Atlanta bus driver who was shot and killed is demanding that MARTA improve safety. (Saporta Report)
  • Oregon Public Media interviewed Cameron Booth, a Portland resident who archives maps of transit systems past and present on his blog Transit Maps.
  • Stalled driverless Waymos marred San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie's inauguration party. (Mission Local)
  • Imagine being a multimillionaire Manhattan resident, then imagine being outraged about paying $9 to drive a few blocks to see your kids when they're a 20-minute walk away. (Jalopnik)

