Friday Video: A Deep Dive on Toronto’s Ridiculous New Anti-Bike Lane Law

The Canadian province of Ontario has been making headlines on both sides of the border with the passage of the so-called "Reducing Gridlock, Saving You Time Act," which will make it way harder for cities in the Great White North's equivalent of a state to build bike lanes. The bill will even require Toronto to rip out some of its most-beloved existing paths.

Now, mega-popular urbanist vlogger (and an Ontario native) Jason Slaughter of Not Just Bikes is unpacking why the policy is a terrible idea, before anyone else is tempted to imitate it.

It's a long watch, but stay tuned for some fascinating insights into how Ontario Premier Doug Ford has throttled sustainable modes before, why cyclists keep getting scapegoated in transportation culture wars all over the world, and how this whole mess compares to Slaughter's adopted homeland: the Netherlands.