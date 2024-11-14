Thursday’s Headlines Fly Like an Eagle, Let Fossil Fuels Carry Me

- Rich people are increasingly using private jets for short trips of under 300 miles — sometimes under 30 miles —and the result is their emissions have risen by 50 percent in the past five years. (The Guardian)
- Computers, they're just like us! A massive dataset Waymo released showed that robotaxis are vexed by the same factors as human drivers. (The Verge)
- Any safety advantage gained from self-driving cars will just be negated by the sheer increase in vehicle miles driven. (Not Just Bikes for video; Jalopnik for text)
- Every city had its Robert Moses type. (Governing)
- Cities are getting ready for air taxis. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Corporations used to trumpet their environmentally friendly policies, but now they're trying to keep them quiet to avoid pissing off Republicans. It's called "greenhushing." (Yale Climate Connections)
- How will gas stations transition to the EV era? California is leading the way. (Fast Company)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is proposing drastic fare hikes and service cuts after the state legislature refused to provide funding. (CBS News)
- Some experts say the traffic projects behind the push for a wider Columbia River bridge between Washington and Oregon are wrong. (Willamette Week)
- People are getting pretty tired of places like San Diego (Axios), New Jersey (Monitor) and San Francisco (Standard) where Vision Zero promises are not being upheld.
- Sacramento is not a safe place to let your kids walk to school. (Cap Radio)
- An influential Seattle city council member is making a play to defund the South Lake Union streetcar. (The Urbanist)
- Indianapolis officials cut the ribbon on a $10 million Morris Street complete streets project. (WFYT)
- Carson City is reviewing a zero-emissions transportation plan. (Nevada Appeal)
- Rural Georgia roads are so dangerous that a mother was jailed for letting her 10-year-old son walk into town. (Reason)
- This Atlanta Beltline rollerblader can't make you live him if you don't, but you probably will. (Atlanta Magazine)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Fly Like an Eagle, Let Fossil Fuels Carry Me
You think driving is bad for the environment? A private jet produces as much carbon dioxide in an hour as the average person does in a year.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
How State DOTs Keep the Public In the Dark About How They Spend Our Transportation Dollars
State DOTs control hundreds of billions of dollars of our transportation funding. Where does it all go — and what do we actually get for it?
KOMANOFF: A Lesson for NYC’s Congestion Pricing Came Last Week from Washington State
New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul should heed the message sent by Washington State voters, who supported a carbon tax measure that they once voted down.
Highway to Hell: Fed Infrastructure Funding, Even Under Biden, Has Been Terrible for the Environment
The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was bad for the climate. Wait 'til you see the Unipartisan version.
Transportation Reform Advocates Have a Plan To Win — Even During the Next Trump Era
"We're going to take the fury that powers us after this moment … and we're going to change transportation in this country forever.”