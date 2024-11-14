Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines Fly Like an Eagle, Let Fossil Fuels Carry Me

You think driving is bad for the environment? A private jet produces as much carbon dioxide in an hour as the average person does in a year.

12:13 AM EST on November 14, 2024

Polluting like a G6, like a G6

  • Rich people are increasingly using private jets for short trips of under 300 miles — sometimes under 30 miles —and the result is their emissions have risen by 50 percent in the past five years. (The Guardian)
  • Computers, they're just like us! A massive dataset Waymo released showed that robotaxis are vexed by the same factors as human drivers. (The Verge)
  • Any safety advantage gained from self-driving cars will just be negated by the sheer increase in vehicle miles driven. (Not Just Bikes for video; Jalopnik for text)
  • Every city had its Robert Moses type. (Governing)
  • Cities are getting ready for air taxis. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Corporations used to trumpet their environmentally friendly policies, but now they're trying to keep them quiet to avoid pissing off Republicans. It's called "greenhushing." (Yale Climate Connections)
  • How will gas stations transition to the EV era? California is leading the way. (Fast Company)
  • Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is proposing drastic fare hikes and service cuts after the state legislature refused to provide funding. (CBS News)
  • Some experts say the traffic projects behind the push for a wider Columbia River bridge between Washington and Oregon are wrong. (Willamette Week)
  • People are getting pretty tired of places like San Diego (Axios), New Jersey (Monitor) and San Francisco (Standard) where Vision Zero promises are not being upheld.
  • Sacramento is not a safe place to let your kids walk to school. (Cap Radio)
  • An influential Seattle city council member is making a play to defund the South Lake Union streetcar. (The Urbanist)
  • Indianapolis officials cut the ribbon on a $10 million Morris Street complete streets project. (WFYT)
  • Carson City is reviewing a zero-emissions transportation plan. (Nevada Appeal)
  • Rural Georgia roads are so dangerous that a mother was jailed for letting her 10-year-old son walk into town. (Reason)
  • This Atlanta Beltline rollerblader can't make you live him if you don't, but you probably will. (Atlanta Magazine)

