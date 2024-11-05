Tuesday’s Headlines Go to the Polls

- There are at least 21 referendums on local and state ballots across the country today that, if passed, could provide up to $59 billion in funding for transit. Streetsblog USA has a rundown on some of the key votes.
- Donald Trump outsourced a good chunk of his get-out-the-vote operation to Elon Musk, and it's been going about as well as you'd expect. (Jalopnik)
- Outdoor dining proliferated during the pandemic, but now cities like New York, Philadelphia and Boston are giving that street space back to cars. Henry Grabar asks, what gives? (Slate)
- A Columbus Dispatch writer makes the case for voting for better transit in central Ohio.
- Arizona PIRG endorsed the Prop 479 transportation measure.
- A federal lawsuit alleges that the environmental study for the Brent Spence Bridge reconstruction project connecting Cincinnati and Kentucky was incomplete because it didn't account for its lack of biking and walking facilities. (Smart Cities Dive)
- A Baltimore transportation planner argues for bus rapid transit as a cheaper alternative to light rail on the Red Line. (Sun)
- Miami-Dade received a nearly $400 million grant for the Northeast Corridor commuter rail project. (Hoodline)
- Proposed zoning changes in San Antonio would channel growth to a future bus rapid transit line. (Report)
- Fresno is looking to reverse decades of policy that led to immense sprawl and a hollowed-out downtown. (Bee)
- Denver cyclists took over part of 29th Street to protest the city's decision not to build a protected bike lane because it would mean giving up parking spaces. (Denver 7)
- Smart Growth America highlights Durham as a small town that takes pedestrian safety seriously.
- Warsaw was once one of the deadliest cities in Europe for both drivers and pedestrians, but thanks to Vision Zero reforms, traffic fatalities fell by 55 percent over the last decade. (CityLab)
- A new light rail line leading Japan's popular tourist attraction of Mount Fuji could transport more than 3 million people per year. (Kyodo News)
- Paint isn't infrastructure, as shown by these British Columbia cars parked in bike lanes. (The Cool Down)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Go to the Polls
Transit is on the ballot today in Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Atlanta, Nashville and elsewhere.
