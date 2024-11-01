Public Transportation is on Ballots Across America

While the media is focused on Trump and Harris in the days leading up to the general election, communities across America are also casting their votes on something else important: their public transportation future.

And it didn't just start in November. Of the 27 transit-related ballot measures that were proposed during primary and special elections so far this year, a staggering 26 have passed — and at least 21 more are on the horizon on Tuesday. If all of them win, Americans could enjoy an additional $59 billion in dedicated, multi-year transit funding.

Here are nine of the most important races to watch.

Read more about these and the rest of the local transportation ballot measures at APTA's Center for Transportation Excellence, and check out People for Bikes' 'Bikes at the Ballot' guide here.