- As New York City considers lifting its minimum parking requirements for residential development, the Times looks at how such often-arbitrary regulations add to the cost of housing, and how such measures draw resistance even in cities with good transit.
- Blind passengers say too many Uber and Lyft drivers are illegally turning them away because of their service dogs. (Wired)
- A deal on transit funding appears unlikely as Pennsylvania's legislative session comes to a close. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- Constrution bids for the second phase of Pittsburgh's bus rapid transit system came in $20 million under budget. (Union Progress)
- Austin is exploring funding options for connecting its future light rail line to the airport. (KXAN)
- While the West Seattle Link light rail project moves forward, the Ballard Link is stuck in limbo. (The Urbanist)
- The Columbus Dispatch urges voters to support a sales tax levy for BRT, trails and sidewalks on the Ohio city's November ballot.
- Cars are not supposed to be on Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Branch Trail, but that isn't stopping drivers from using it as a shortcut. (DC News Now)
- Two drivers were arrested and charged with killing two pedestrians in separate incidents in Nashville over the weekend. (WSMV)
- A Las Vegas suburb is installing traffic calming measures to stop speeders on residential streets. (Fox 5)
- Folks keep throwing bikeshare e-bikes into Lake Michigan for ... reasons, we guess. (Ride Apart)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Double-Parked
Cities all over the U.S. are getting rid of minimum parking requirements, and it's kind of surprising that New York isn't yet one of them.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
President Sprawl? What’s With Pols Talking About Developing Federal Land?
The federal government's job should be "to make sure that all people have the choice of living in the community that they choose and that they’re able to afford to live there,” said one activist.
‘Rage Against the Machine’: The Daily Toll of Cars in 18 Images
In this excerpt from the forthcoming, "The Architecture of Urbanity: Designing for Nature, Culture, and Joy," author Vishal Chakrabarti gives a powerful visual breakdown of how car dependency impacts our places.
How Atlanta Passed Its Right-On-Red Ban
Atlantans can not turn right on red anymore — and could be a major step forward in making streets safer.
Reconnecting Communities: Are We There Yet?
Advocates warn: to reconnect communities, you have to listen to them.