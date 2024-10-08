- From Columbus, Ohio to Nashville to Phoenix, voters in at least 18 cities and states will decide on transit funding measures this November. (Governing)
- Donald Trump is crusading against electric vehicles on the campaign trail. (CBT News)
- Arguing that bike lanes reduce congestion for drivers is the wrong way to frame the issue, Strong Towns says. Boston, for example, recognizes that bike lanes help everyone through their safety, environmental and economic impact (Commonwealth Beacon).
- Uber and Lyft are fighting a San Francisco ballot initiative known as Proposition L that would tax ride-hailing companies to fund struggling transit agencies. (Fast Company)
- The Biden administration sent North Carolina $100 million for emergency road and bridge repairs in the wake of Hurricane Helene. (WECT)
- With Baltimore transit riders frustrated by big crowds on Ravens gamedays (Sun), maybe the Maryland Transit Administration should consider more frequency.
- Vision Zero is drawing more interest in Omaha after a spate of recent deadly crashes. (News 3 Now)
- Rancho Cucamonga provides a model for denser transit-oriented development in the Southern California suburbs. (CNU Public Square)
- Munich has a lot to teach Seattle about keeping transit projects' costs in line. (Seattle Transit Blog)
- Canada's carbon tax is a progressive and effective way to limit greenhouse gas emissions, but Tories are using misinformation about it as an election-year cudgel against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (The Guardian)
- Thirty thousand solar panels at one of the world's largest farmers markets will help power electric buses in Mexico City. (CityLab)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines State the Obvious
Governing highlights some of the essential state and local transportation votes that will be on the ballot in November.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Six Reasons Why a Big Truck, SUV or Van is More Likely to Kill You in a Crash
We knew massive vehicles were killing us, but some of the reasons why might surprise you.
Turn and Face the Strange Ch-ch-changes: Observations and Recommendations from a Week Without Driving
I used my age-appropriate tricycle and quickly discovered that a line on the side of the street is not adequate to let me feel safe riding on a moderately busy street.
Monday’s Headlines Pick Up Where They Left Off
Auto designers will have to rethink their approach to pickup trucks in the electric age, according to the BBC.
Is Amtrak’s Big Dig Harming West Baltimore’s Black Neighborhoods?
Amtrak's single biggest infrastructure project got hit with a civil rights complaint. How should sustainable transportation advocates get involved in the conversation?