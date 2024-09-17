Even 500 Episodes In, Jeff Wood Isn’t Done Exploring Everything Cities Can Be

Our sister podcast, Talking Headways, is about to hit its 500th episode. But how did host Jeff Wood accomplish that massive milestone, and how does he keep finding all these powerful stories about how our cities work?

On today's episode of The Brake, host Kea Wilson talks to Wood about how he's grown this incredible audio archive of interviews, how Streetsblog got lucky enough to host it, and how he spends his time when he's not behind the mic. And along the way, we chat about his dream guests — living and dead — and the single topic both he and Wilson are dying to explore, but haven't found the perfect guest yet.

Check it out, and listen to a few of Wood's favorite past episodes below: