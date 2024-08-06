- Despite an influx of cash for expansion under the Biden administration, this summer's heat wave is exposing longstanding problems at Amtrak — along with municipal transit agencies — that will take years to fix. (Politico)
- With Kamala Harris set to make her VP pick today, Pete Buttigieg is a longshot, but he remains one of her key messengers. (Washington Post)
- There are 53 docked bikeshare systems in the U.S. — less than half the number at their 2018 peak — but those that remain have more stations than before. Dockless bikeshare and e-scooter systems are also declining. (Bureau of Transportation Statistics)
- The Portland-based Parking Reform Network is lobbying cities to cut emissions and encourage more housing construction by easing minimum parking mandates. (Oregon Public Broadcasting).
- In St. Louis and beyond, better modal share and economic data is needed to inform decisions on traffic safety; relying solely on crash statistics isn't enough. (Next STL)
- Whether Amtrak service returns to the Gulf Coast could come down to one Mobile city council member. (Mass Transit)
- Noted anti-transit curmudgeon Randal O'Toole is stirring up opposition to St. Paul's Gateway Corridor bus rapid transit project. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
- Worcester, Massachusetts declared a "traffic violence crisis" after recent crashes killed a teenager on foot and seriously injured a toddler. (Boston Herald)
- Dozens of Chicago's rental e-bikes have been tossed into Lake Michigan, raising concerns about their batteries' effect on water quality. (NBC Chicago)
- A Boston company has launched the nation's first electric cargo bikeshare service. (Momentum)
- The cut in pollution from expanding London's ultra-low emissions zone was equivalent to taking 200,000 cars off the road. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Burnin’ Like a Heat Wave
Heat-related delays and cancellations on East Coast trains are threatening President "Amtrak Joe" Biden's transit legacy, Politico reports.
