Thursday’s Headlines Get Pulled Over

- Under pressure from the left for racial bias and the right for focusing too little on other subsets of violent crime, police in cities nationwide have been issuing far fewer traffic tickets since 2019. And the lack of enforcement coincides with a spike in traffic deaths. (New York Times)
- Fearing a third mistrial, a federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing Uber of misclassifying drivers as contractors instead of employees. (Reuters)
- The end of the 9-to-5 workday might wind up being a good thing for commuter rail. (Mass Transit)
- Micromobility's growing popularity is resulting in more injuries, which Route Fifty attributes to e-bike riders not wearing helmets instead of a lack of safe infrastructure separated from drivers.
- Lime is testing new e-bikes that riders don't have to pedal (The Verge). But doesn't that just make them electric motorcycles?
- Charlotte's Vision Zero efforts are failing because of a lack of investment by the city, traffic enforcement that doesn't focus on the most dangerous areas, poor record-keeping, city vehicles blocking bike lanes and intersections, and opposition from the state, which owns many roads, according to a recent audit. (WFAE)
- The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is planning to add bus service along the congested northern stretch of the I-285 Perimeter. (11 Alive)
- Stolen copper wire is causing delays on Denver light rail. (Gazette)
- The St. Paul city council approved two new road diets replacing car lanes and parking with bike lanes. (KSTP)
- A Pittsburgh city council bill would authorize the use of red-light cameras. (CBS News)
- The Autobahn is famous for its lack of speed limits, but even in Germany attitudes towards driving too fast are changing. (Slate)
The New York Times posits that the pandemic, gangs racing on empty streets and police stretched thin post-Ferguson all contributed to rising traffic deaths since 2019.
