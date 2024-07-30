- Repairs were completed Monday on France's national high-speed rail network after several coordinated attacks as the Olympics opened on Friday (BBC). Police also arrested a far-left activist in connection with the sabotage (CBS News).
- Google isn't nearly as good at directing people around the Paris Metro as old-fashioned human advice, Henry Grabar reports from the Olympics for Slate.
- Half of Tesla's profits come from federal tax credits for electric vehicle manufacturers that CEO Elon Musk opposes. (Jalopnik)
- The Nashville DOT started a tactical urbanism unit allowing communities to quickly build pop-up street safety infrastructure. (Mass Transit)
- Forget the pandemic — public transportation in New Orleans never fully recovered from Hurricane Katrina almost 20 years ago. (Times-Picayune)
- Memphis transit riders are anxious about potential service cuts stemming from a $60 million budget deficit. (ABC 24)
- Chicago's Red Line extension received a $396 million Federal Transit Administration grant, bringing the total to $746 million. (WGN)
- Dozens of Ann Arbor residents participated in a die-in to call attention to the Michigan city's lack of progress on Vision Zero. (MLive)
- A San Diego project turning four-lane Pershing Drive into a two-lane road with a two-way bike track is officially open. (Axios)
- Officials in the Northern California town of Eureka thought they had a no-brainer plan to build affordable housing on city-owned parking lots. Four lawsuits and a ballot initiative later, it turned out to be not so simple. (Cal Matters)
- Current and former members of the military can ride Seattle's Sound Transit for free this week. (KOMO)
- Amazon fired a delivery driver who was caught on video driving down a metro Atlanta sidewalk. (11 Alive)
Today's Headlines
Les Titres de Mardi a Paris
Transportation writer Henry Grabar sends dispatches from the Olympics, plus the latest on the train arson in France.
