Monday’s Headlines Look Ahead

- With funding from 2021 infrastructure law expiring in 2026, Amtrak needs a dedicated funding source and public-private partnerships to continue expanding. (Transportation for America)
- Urban delivery hubs would keep truck traffic out of dense areas by providing a place for major shippers like Amazon to drop off their goods on the outskirts of town, where they'd be delivered by smaller electric vehicles or cargo bikes. (Transport Topics)
- The future of downtowns is intertwined with the future of transit, and the Brookings Institute has ideas for how city cores can avoid a "doom loop."
- Cities need rapid public transportation with dense populations of riders who live nearby. (Transport Matters)
- Hundreds of Philadelphia cyclists took to the streets Friday to demand safer bike infrastructure after two high-profile deaths (Philly Voice) while the mayor's office pushed back against accusations that she cut funding for Vision Zero (CBS News). Meanwhile, the district attorney charged the driver who allegedly swerved into a bike lane and killed a children's hospital oncologist with DUI and vehicular homicide (KYW).
- The California Supreme Court upheld Prop 22, an Uber- and Lyft-backed 2020 referendum that declared app-based "gig workers" independent contractors with few labor rights. (Associated Press)
- The Bay Area's rail "fleet of the future" is here now. (Mass Transit)
- After years of division among metro Detroit leaders, a regional transit system is getting closer to reality, thanks to political shifts in the suburbs and the possibility of state funding. (Crain's)
- At least one Boston city council member is ready for a conversation on congestion pricing, even if New York City isn't going first (Commonwealth Beacon). In related news, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is being sued over her 11th-hour reversal (Streetsblog NYC).
- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill creating a new Complete Streets advisory committee. (Spectrum News)
- Portland's Lyft-owned bikeshare Biketown is adding thousands of e-scooters. (Bike Portland)
- A new $3 flat fare is among the changes coming to Seattle's Sound Transit in August. (Capitol Hill Blog)
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit is moving forward with a discounted monthly pass and a new fleet of rail cars. (Post-Gazette)
- San Antonio is asking for feedback on a new bike network master plan. (KENS)
- Colorado Springs has a backlog of 6,000 sidewalk repair requests. (KRDO)
- Lake Michigan is full of Divvy bikeshare bikes, and a group of Chicago divers is dedicated to pulling them out. (WGN)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines Look Ahead
Lots of ideas for making sure cities in general and transit in particular are sustainable for the future in today's headlines.
