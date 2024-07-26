Friday Video: Are We All Living in a ‘Carspiracy’?

Pretty much all we talk about here at Streetsblog is how car culture shapes the way Americans live, move, and even think. The insidious forces of "moto-normativity," though, reach pretty much every corner of the world — including the relatively bike-friendly UK.



Check out the latest video from the Global Cycling Network, which dove into the psychology behind "car brain" on both sides of the pond — with a lot of help from longtime friend of Streetsblog Dr. Ian Walker — and how our political and built environment choices reinforce that troubling windshield bias every day.