- House Republicans' transportation and housing budget would cut transit funding by $1.3 billion, cut Amtrak funding by $300 million, block congestion pricing in New York City and prohibit federal funding for the California high-speed rail line. (Smart Cities Dive)
- About two-thirds of drivers would be OK with their vehicles letting them know when they exceed the speed limit, according to a new survey. (Government Technology)
- More setbacks for driverless cars: GM has shelved its Cruise autonomous shuttle van (Engadget). And Tesla lost $90 billion on the stock market after Elon Musk announced the latest Robotaxi delay (New York Magazine).
- A Houston neighborhood that was gutted by Interstate 10 is fighting back against further widening. (Houston Landing)
- At least one Houston city council member is skeptical of the Metro's investment in microtransit. (Houston Public Media)
- Dallas is considering lowering speed limits in residential neighborhoods from 30 to 25 miles per hour. (Fox 4)
- An event in Nashville Monday served as the unofficial launch for Mayor Freddie O'Connell's transportation referendum campaign. (Axios)
- Detroit residents are realizing that better transit is good for jobs and growth. (Free Press)
- Minneapolis has a backlog of 850 requested traffic-calming projects. (Minnesota Daily)
- The Maryland DOT launched a pilot program to replace gas taxes with a mileage-based user fee. (WMAR)
- Wynkoop near Coors Field could become Denver's latest "car lite" street. (Denverite)
- The University of Michigan appears to be serious about building an elevated rail line connecting its multiple Ann Arbor campuses. (MLive)
- Spain developed a new kind of speed camera specially made to catch drivers who brake when they spot the device, then speed back up again. (The Mayor)
- A thousand Germans have agreed to relinquish their drivers' licenses in exchange for free public transportation passes. (Yahoo)
Thursday's Headlines Face Our Fears
What happens if Republicans win the trifecta in November? Judging by the GOP-controlled House budget, a lot less money for transit, Smart Cities Dive reports.
