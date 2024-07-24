Wednesday’s Headlines

- Planetizen uses the hit TV comedy "The Good Place" to explore the ethics of urban planning and car dependency.
- Cities that are reforming their parking laws are a diverse group that's growing exponentially. (Parking Reform Network)
- The U.S. added 700 public fast-charging stations in the second quarter of this year, bringing the total to 9,000. At this rate, charging stations will outnumber gas stations by 2030. (Bloomberg)
- Electric vehicles can be part of the power grid and essentially serve as generators during natural disasters. (Slate)
- Concrete bollards are better at protecting cyclists than flimsy flexposts that drivers can easily mow down, according to Pittsburgh City Paper.
- Almost 40 cities have raised their People for Bikes city bike scores by at least 20 points since 2020, with Minneapolis and St. Paul making the biggest leaps.
- The New York Times talked to Uber and Lyft drivers — but not any cyclists, pedestrians or transit riders, of course — about why traffic in the city is getting worse.
- Dallas-area transit riders are pushing back against potential cuts from cities that want to cut their contribution to the regional transit agency. (KERA)
- Austin officials hope a $48 million EPA grant can alleviate the worst environmental effects of widening I-35. (Monitor)
- Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) had $200 million removed from the U.S. DOT budget for the Inglewood people mover, but the funding could be restored. (Daily Breeze)
- L.A. received a $139 million federal grant to improve public transportation before the 2028 Olympics. (Spectrum News)
- Salt Lake City council members aren't sold on Mayor Erin Mendenhall's vision for the Green Loop, a linear park with walking and biking trails similar to the Atlanta Beltline. (Tribune)
- Canada's historic $30 billion investment in transit won't cover operating costs, which are transit agencies' biggest need. (National Observer)
- A Cycling UK survey found that 70 percent of respondents want the new Labor government to invest more in bike lanes. (The Guardian)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
How should we react to public indifference about the danger cars pose to society? Perhaps a sitcom has something to teach us.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Opinion: Is Kamala Harris ‘The Climate President We’ve Been Waiting For’?
Kamala Harris fought hard for a better transportation plan in the San Diego region despite big political risks. If elected president, will she do the same for the country?
America is Setting Micromobility Records — But That Boom Could Go Bust Without Public Funding
Shared bike and scooter trips soared 20 percent in a single year. So why are so many U.S. systems shutting down — and what will it take to keep the revolution rolling?
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Running Hard
More political news: Today's top stories delve into Kamala Harris' record on climate change and Republicans' plans for the Trump administration if he returns to power.
Disabled NYer’s are Victims of Gov. Hochul’s Congestion Pricing Pause
So many New Yorkers can’t use the closest subway station to their homes because they don't have an elevator. And Gov. Hochul just halted funding for 23 new lifts.