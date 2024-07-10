Wednesday’s Headlines Raise the Roof

- The U.S. DOT awarded $1.8 billion in RAISE grants for 148 projects, including electric buses in Maine, a multiuse path in Toledo and accessible curbside ramps along a Durham transit route. (Construction Dive)
- David Zipper interviews a French transportation expert on how U.S. cities can emulate their European counterparts' e-bike boom. (City Lab)
- People who live in rural areas tend to lack transit and drive a lot of miles, which means these drivers can particularly benefit from electric vehicles. (Clean Technica)
- Metro Magazine details what transit agencies are doing to make driving a bus safer and more comfortable.
- A nearly $7 billion check from the federal government means the last of the funding is now in place for the massive Gateway project, a new rail tunnel underneath the Hudson River. (North Jersey)
- Fresno's new high-speed rail station will incorporate the city's original 1872 train depot. (Fast Company)
- No more Delaware stroads? A new state law encourages the DOT to put them on a road diet or turn them into limited-access highways. (Streetsblog USA)
- A new Amtrak route between Chicago and St. Paul served almost 20,000 riders during its first month of operation. (Bring Me the News)
- A combination of free fares and better service helped Richmond transit hit 10 million riders for the fiscal year ending in June. (Virginia Mercury)
- San Antonio's regional transportation agency has agreed to pony up $9.3 million for an eight-mile multiuse path. (San Antonio Magazine)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA wants to redevelop a parking lot near the Ambler rail station as mixed use. (WHYY)
- A proposal before the Indianapolis city council would set a goal of eliminating traffic deaths by 2035 and a create a Vision Zero task force to figure out how. (Star)
- A Detroit bike shop owner offers advice on what to pack for a long ride. (Axios)
- In Tuscaloosa drivers can pay off their parking tickets by donating school supplies. (Thread)
- A satirical Sim City-style game encourages players to turn their virtual metropolis into a paradise for cars. (PC Gamer)
