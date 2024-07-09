- A new mode of transit called "rapid regional rail" combines the speed of commuter trains with the frequency of slower subways. But the U.S., as usual, is lagging behind Europe and Asia in building such systems. (City Lab)
- Self-driving cars could eventually make roads safer for cyclists, but right now they're just another unpredictable obstacle to dodge. (Washington Post)
- Dangerous roads make their most vulnerable users, like children and the disabled, invisible from behind a windshield. (Strong Towns)
- San Francisco activists want to tax ride-hailing services like Waymo and Uber to fund transit agency Muni. (Chronicle)
- Advocates biked one of St. Louis's most dangerous streets to advise the city on how to improve it. (KSDK)
- Kansas City residents are eager to see the streetcar extension completed. (KSHB)
- Amtrak's 2025 budget request includes $30 million to buy land for a new Atlanta rail hub, with lines extending to Nashville, Charlotte and other cities. (Urbanize Atlanta)
- Even in the sprawling suburbs of Cobb County, Georgia, it's possible to get around without a car. (Marietta Daily Journal)
- Another Dallas suburb is trying to cut the amount of money it pays into the regional transit system. (D Magazine)
- Durham is putting a $200 million bond issue on the November ballot that includes funding for sidewalks. (WRAL)
- Amsterdam is designing the next generation of gas stations called "mobility hubs" with fast chargers and other services geared toward electric vehicles. (The Mayor)
- Japanese officials want to build a 300-mile underground conveyor belt to move cargo between Tokyo and Osaka, reducing congestion and pollution on surface highways. (Fast Company)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Read Rapidly
Bloomberg reports on a new type of transit called rapid regional rail that is faster than light rail but stops as frequently as a subway.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Central Virginia Bus Riders Reap Benefits of Zero Fare and New Services
"We see the benefit [of fare-free transit], but also the financial necessity that bus riders are having and experiencing because we know that rent is up, the cost of groceries is up. But what hasn’t gone up is people’s incomes. And so this is a backdoor boost in wages.”
Historic Settlement Will Force Hawai’i DOT to Decarbonize and De-Center Cars
The first-of-its-kind legal settlement will force Hawai'i DOT to decarbonize and de-center cars. Which state will be next?
New “Anti-Stroad” Law Will Make Delaware Choose Between Car-Focused Roads and Human-Scaled Streets
...but advocates might not always agree on which one they should pick.
Monday’s Modest Headlines
A new online atlas looking at nine metrics for sustainable transit shows that it's not the size of the system that matters, it's how many people it serves.