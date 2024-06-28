- Pedestrian deaths fell by five percent in 2023, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association, but at 7,318 they were still higher than before the pandemic (NPR). And, the decline could be because people are walking less overall (Streetsblog USA).
- The knee-jerk position of many local chambers of commerce that more parking is good for business isn't actually good for business. (Strong Towns)
- Cycling should be accessible to all, including women, older people, children and people with disabilities who are disproportionately affected by urban design. (Transport Matters)
- A tenth of U.S. women can't make medical appointments because they lack transportation to get there. (PYMNTS)
- Transit Center has new reports on transit equity in seven cities: New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
- Savannah is considering tearing down an interstate flyover that cut off a Black neighborhood from downtown in the 1960s. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
- A Seattle plan to build new sidewalks on 500 city blocks isn't feasible without more funding. (The Urbanist)
- A Maryland Matters columnist calls for completing the Red Line now while federal resources are available.
- Portland's TriMet will step up enforcement of fare evasion next week. (Oregonian)
- The Tempe-Mesa streetcar extension project received a $16 million federal grant from the bipartisan infrastructure law. (Arizona Republic)
- The Dallas suburb of Plano wants to reduce its contribution to the regional transit agency DART. (D Magazine)
- Mobile leaders are trying to block Amtrak's return to the Gulf Coast. (Mississippi Today)
- Barcelona Metropolis makes the case for a four-day work week, which could not only cut travel and emissions, but also create more leisure time for civic engagement.
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Stretch Our Legs
A decline in pedestrian deaths seems like good news, but A) they're still really high, and B) it might be because people aren't walking as much.
