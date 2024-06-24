Monday’s Headlines Get Money

- House and Senate leaders will go to work on transportation funding bills when they return from their Fourth of July break. (Transportation Topics)
- With efforts to build bullet trains in the U.S. finally ramping up, the High Speed Rail Coalition has released a guide for advocates who want to organize and build political support for future lines. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Another how-to guide from Smart Growth America shows how to make the case for complete streets on state highways.
- Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Jackson to break ground on repairs to long-neglected Medgar Evers Boulevard, named for the slain civil rights hero. (Mississippi Today)
- Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis urged the Houston Metro board to reconsider a decision to cancel the University Corridor bus rapid transit line. (Chronicle)
- It seems odd, but a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling that sidewalks are not "pedestrian ways" under state law paves the way for cities to use eminent domain to acquire land for sidewalks. (WBAY)
- A coalition of Baltimore transit advocates wants to delay reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge until light rail can be incorporated into the design. (WYPR)
- A new city report showed that 2.1 million people in Atlanta rented shared bikes or e-scooters last year, as officials consider expanding the program. (AJC)
- Transportation officials in Maryland are focusing on quick-build projects for Baltimore's most dangerous streets. (Banner)
- A Pittsburgh bike advocate advises the city to stop putting motorists first. (Post-Gazette)
- San Francisco launched a new online dashboard to mark its progress on Vision Zero. (Cities Today)
- Durham residents will vote this fall on a $115 million referendum to pave streets, and build and repair sidewalks. (CBS 17)
- Cambridge's strong complete streets ordinance helped make it one of the best cities in the U.S. for cycling. (People for Bikes)
- We haven't gotten autonomous cars or flying cars yet, but supposedly self-flying taxis are a thing now in Houston. (Houston Public Media)
President Biden's proposed budget includes billions for transit but even more billions for roads. How will Congress react?
