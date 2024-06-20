Thursday’s Headlines Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

- A Frontier Group report suggests that environmentally damaging deep-sea mining to acquire the valuable minerals needed to build electric car batteries wouldn't be necessary if we recycled what we've already extracted.
- Cars should be designed to be easily disassembled and repaired or recycled, writes industrial design professor Lloyd Alter, but instead they're becoming almost impossible to fix. (Carbon Upfront)
- Right now the climate needs society to decarbonize quickly, and one way to do it is emulate Amazon: Make transit cheap, easy and good. (Next City)
- Cities have a lot of pressing infrastructure needs, so they should consider cheaper bus rapid transit as an alternative to light rail. (Governing)
- A debate about fixed-route transit versus microtransit or transit on demand dominated a recent House subcommittee hearing. (Smart Cities Dive)
- An Uber driver's new book says he made as little as $80 a week driving for the ride-hailing app. (CNBC)
- The Guardian goes inside the L.A. Metro's ambassador program helping riders who are dealing with homelessness, addiction and/or mental health challenges.
- A Bay Area task force is seeking to simplify fares and transfers among the region's many transit agencies. (CBS News)
- A San Francisco Standard contributor calls for demolishing the Central Freeway.
- Are pro-car Mayor John Whitmire's fingerprints all over the Houston Metro's decision to kill the University BRT line? (Houston Landing)
- Whitmire is skeptical of a safety project on 11th Street, but a city report obtained by Axios says it's been successful.
- Nashville is one of the unhealthiest cities in the U.S., and its car-centric transportation infrastructure has a lot to do with that. (Forbes)
- Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA is going to start charging for parking at commuter rail stations again. (Metro Philadelphia)
- State regulators blame the Denver Regional Transportation District for failing to address maintenance issues that have led to light rail slowdowns. (Colorado Public Radio)
- Momentum Mag lists its favorite urban biking gear for summer.
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Reduce, Reuse, Recycle
Why drill for minerals on the deep-sea floor when they're already in totaled vehicles that are getting harder and harder to repair or recycle?
