Tuesday’s Headlines Died by Engineering

- Wes Marshall's new book "Killed by a Traffic Engineer" exposes the pseudoscience behind road design. The technical manuals engineers wrote and follow actually have little basis in fact, according to the former traffic engineer. (CNU Public Square)
- Why do fewer women bike than men? An Australian study found that women are more likely to be deterred by darkness, hills or bad weather, among other factors like office dress codes. (The Conversation)
- These are top 10 rail projects under construction in 2024, according to Railway Tracks & Structures.
- Electric vehicles with a range of 300 miles or more are increasingly available for less than the price of the average gas-powered car. (Inside EVs)
- The Federal Highway Administration doesn't have enough money to maintain roads that are falling apart faster due to climate change. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Two Carnegie Mellon researchers how robots can serve as street-sweepers or crossing guards without getting in the way of disabled people on the sidewalk. (Futurity)
- Instead of a $15 billion improvement plan, New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority is now focused on making sure the system doesn't fall apart now that Gov. Kathy Hochul blocked congestion pricing. (NY Times)
- A bill in the Michigan legislature would put $2 billion into transit over the next 10 years (Bridge Detroit). Another one would boost penalties for drivers who kill or injure cyclists and pedestrians (WNEM)
- The increasingly congested Lake Tahoe region is planning a network of walking and biking trails. (Nevada Today)
- The mayor of Rochester, New York outlined a 10-point Vision Zero plan. (Rochester First)
- One small Texas town is developing a sidewalk plan so that residents don't have to walk in the streets. (CBS Austin)
- Seattle Bike Blog approves of bikeshare Lime's new e-bikes.
- Paris is using the Summer Olympics as an opportunity to promote cargo bike delivery. (Momentum Mag)
- Belgium is rewriting its highway code so that it no longer caters to motorists. (Global Cycling Network)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Died by Engineering
The Congress for the New Urbanism wholeheartedly endorses a new book explaining how traffic engineers made up their standards out of thin air.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Komanoff: Actually, Small Businesses Stand to Benefit from Congestion Pricing
There may be no more pernicious fabulation than that small businesses in the congestion zone will suffer when fewer motorists drive in. Let's debunk.
New Law Would Ensure The Bike Revolution is American-Made
On-shoring the bike manufacturing industry isn't just good for the national economy, a top congressman argues — it's also good for ending car dependency.
Transit YouTuber Rides Forty L.A. County Bus Systems in Three Days
Boston-based transit YouTuber: "overall L.A.'s transit is genuinely good... Metro's frequent network is really impressive, and at least in my experience, their buses tended to run remarkably on time."
N.Y. Gov. Hochul’s Bid to Stop Congestion Pricing Might Be Illegal
But she may be off the hook because the feds have still not undertaken what would have been the final bureaucratic step.