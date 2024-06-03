Monday’s Headlines Highlight Deadly Drivers

- Smart Growth America's latest Dangerous by Design report found that drivers killed more than 7,500 pedestrians in 2022, an astonishing 75 percent increase since 2010, Nonwhites, Sun Belt residents and people who live in low-income neighborhoods are most at risk (Governing). Memphis was named the most dangerous city for pedestrians (Flyer).
- Fifteen-minute cities are a laudable goal, but the economics might not work when it comes to large-scale services like hospitals and supermarkets, according to one Harvard professor. (City Lab)
- The Biden administration announced $1.3 billion to install electric vehicle chargers at apartment buildings and other places people live and work. (E&E News)
- Public transit agencies are transforming into public mobility agencies, incorporating car-sharing and micromobility. (World Economic Forum)
- Cities are turning to technology for parking enforcement to bring in more revenue. (Route Fifty)
- A German company has mapped more than 1,200 cities worldwide that achieved Vision Zero for at least one year. (Forbes)
- Cleveland is changing its zoning laws to discourage parking and encourage transit-oriented development in order to become a 15-minute city. (Scene)
- At long last, Charlotte has cut a deal with freight hauler Norfolk Southern to use its tracks to build the Red Line commuter rail project. (WSOC)
- Michigan Democrats have a plan to redirect $600 million in corporate subsidies to public transit, housing and education. (Bridge)
- In the past two months Washington, D.C. authorities have towed or booted more than 800 cars whose drivers owed a combined $2 million in unpaid tickets. (WUSA 9)
- A Greater Greater Washington writer calls for more transit connections among D.C. neighborhoods, not just downtown.
- Connecticut bus ridership fell by up to a third after the state transit authority reinstated fares. (Connecticut Public)
- Portland is changing the eligibility criteria and fee structure for the free bikeshare program Biketown for All because it got too popular. (Bike Portland)
- A protected bike lane is opening in downtown Anchorage — but only until it starts snowing in the fall. (Alaska Public Media)
- Charleston is getting its first protected bike lane, on River Drive. (Post and Courier)
- The University of Maryland is encouraging people to bike to work this summer.
Monday’s Headlines Highlight Deadly Drivers
U.S. pedestrian deaths hit their highest level ever, and rose in almost every city, according to Smart Growth America's newly released 2024 Dangerous by Design report.
