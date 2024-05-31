Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines Pedal Politically

The simple act of riding a bike has now become part of the culture war, in defiance of facts.

12:01 AM EDT on May 31, 2024

Photo: San Francisco Bicycle Coalition
  • Never mind that the more people who ride bikes, the safer it gets, or that biking has been proven to be good for the environment and small businesses. It's just another front in the culture war now. (Momentum)
  • Miles per gallon is not the best way to measure fuel efficiency, yet U.S. policy uses that metric to encourage manufacturers to make already fuel-efficient vehicles more efficient while ignoring gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs, David Zipper wrote for Vox.
  • The EPA doled out $900 million for more than 500 school districts nationwide to buy clean buses. (E&E News)
  • The federal government has fallen behind on regulating driverless vehicles. (Automotive World)
  • The New York Times went in-depth into General Motors' efforts to restart AV division Cruise after a series of scandals.
  • Can't get your city to install a bench at a bus stop? Be a guerilla urbanist and DIY. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Minnesota legislators are giving the state DOT a bigger role in the Blue Line in hopes that they can avoid the delays and cost overruns associated with the Met Council-run Southwest light rail project. (Star Tribune)
  • Construction is set to start on a $250 million Las Vegas light rail project. (ENR Southwest)
  • San Antonio's VIA transit agency is investing $735 million in bus rapid transit. (My San Antonio)
  • Pittsburgh Regional Transit approved a $700 million budget for fiscal 2025. (Transportation Today)
  • Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wants to create a standalone city DOT. (Louisville Public Media)
  • Tampa is putting a dangerous stroad on a road diet. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Here's how to get around Salt Lake City on a bike. (Salt Lake Magazine)
  • The D.C. Circulator bus is on the chopping block in Washington. (Washingtonian)
  • A Western Massachusetts transit agency is going fare-free this summer. (New England Public Media)
  • Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced $6 million in mostly federal funds for road safety. (KOAM)
  • The car-centric nation of New Zealand has a lot to learn from Barcelona's superblocks. (The Conversation)
  • Cuts to Montreal's transit system may have already put it in a death spiral. (Gazette)

