Friday’s Headlines Pedal Politically

- Never mind that the more people who ride bikes, the safer it gets, or that biking has been proven to be good for the environment and small businesses. It's just another front in the culture war now. (Momentum)
- Miles per gallon is not the best way to measure fuel efficiency, yet U.S. policy uses that metric to encourage manufacturers to make already fuel-efficient vehicles more efficient while ignoring gas-guzzling trucks and SUVs, David Zipper wrote for Vox.
- The EPA doled out $900 million for more than 500 school districts nationwide to buy clean buses. (E&E News)
- The federal government has fallen behind on regulating driverless vehicles. (Automotive World)
- The New York Times went in-depth into General Motors' efforts to restart AV division Cruise after a series of scandals.
- Can't get your city to install a bench at a bus stop? Be a guerilla urbanist and DIY. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Minnesota legislators are giving the state DOT a bigger role in the Blue Line in hopes that they can avoid the delays and cost overruns associated with the Met Council-run Southwest light rail project. (Star Tribune)
- Construction is set to start on a $250 million Las Vegas light rail project. (ENR Southwest)
- San Antonio's VIA transit agency is investing $735 million in bus rapid transit. (My San Antonio)
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit approved a $700 million budget for fiscal 2025. (Transportation Today)
- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg wants to create a standalone city DOT. (Louisville Public Media)
- Tampa is putting a dangerous stroad on a road diet. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Here's how to get around Salt Lake City on a bike. (Salt Lake Magazine)
- The D.C. Circulator bus is on the chopping block in Washington. (Washingtonian)
- A Western Massachusetts transit agency is going fare-free this summer. (New England Public Media)
- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced $6 million in mostly federal funds for road safety. (KOAM)
- The car-centric nation of New Zealand has a lot to learn from Barcelona's superblocks. (The Conversation)
- Cuts to Montreal's transit system may have already put it in a death spiral. (Gazette)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Pedal Politically
The simple act of riding a bike has now become part of the culture war, in defiance of facts.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
Friday Video: What the Dutch Think of America’s Roundabout Capital
Carmel, Indiana has become nationally famous for slowing down drivers. But what do Europeans think of its progress?
Talking Headways Podcast: Amtrak vs. Brightline in Ohio
Cleveland journalist Ken Prendergast on ntercity passenger rail in greater Ohio and the competing interests of Brightline and Amtrak.
Three Unseen Harms of America’s Pedestrian Death Crisis
If 7,500+ dead pedestrians isn't enough inspire change, maybe the ocean of injuries, grieving loved ones and lost opportunities can.
Thursday’s Headlines Are Roadkill
Slate lays out how humans are driving many species to extinction — literally — including possibly ourselves.