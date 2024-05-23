Thursday’s Headlines Need a Hero

- Nearly $70 billion in federal COVID relief is running out, and now transit agencies are facing budget deficits, layoffs and service cuts. Yet the problem goes back much further, to the Reagan administration. Transit advocates are calling on Washington to take action, but in the meantime some states and cities are stepping up. (New York Times)
- Charles Marohn dismantles traffic engineers' claims in opposition to parking reform. (Strong Towns)
- Project labor agreements cut costs for infrastructure projects while else helping to build a stronger construction workforce. (Governing)
- Instead of designing safer roads, the Texas DOT says it's your fault if you die in a wreck and you're not wearing a seat belt. Cops even think monster trucks are safe if you're strapped in — never mind what lifted pickups can do to anyone underneath. (Fast Company)
- Some California lawmakers are urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to shift money from the state highway maintenance fund rather than cut $600 million from a walking and biking safety program. (Politico)
- The proposed location for a St. Paul transit station on Arcade Street could discourage people from using it. (MinnPost)
- Sound Transit staff is urging the Seattle agency's board not to delay on building a new South Lake Union transit station. (The Urbanist)
- A new Albuquerque report calls for adding bus stops and extending service hours while cutting duplicate routes. (KRQE)
- St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones is developing the city's first walking, biking and transit plan in decades. (Riverfront Times)
- Allegheny County, Pennsylvania is offering half-price transit rides to low-income residents. (WESA)
- A federal judge ordered New Orleans to add more handicapped-accessible stops to a streetcar line after an 8-year-old who uses a wheelchair filed a lawsuit. (NOLA.com)
- The Missourian found that Columbia, home to the University of Missouri, is not a very walkable city. Advocates in Columbia are also pushing for pedestrian safety improvements as part of a freeway interchange project. (KOMU)
- Carlton Reid writes that the "mini-Holland" biking and walking makeover of a London suburb should be an example for communities worldwide. (Forbes)
- The U.S. Embassy is a major scofflaw when it comes to London's congestion charges, owing the city more than $18 million. (The Autopian)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines Need a Hero
Who will save transit now that federal COVID funds are running out? The New York Times investigates.
