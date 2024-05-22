- Federal regulators have opened multiple probes in the safety of self-driving cars, but is too late to put the genie back in the bottle? (Fast Company)
- A class-action lawsuit against Tesla for false advertising about it's so-called "self driving" feature can move forward, a federal judge ruled. (Reuters)
- Amtrak is partnering with a Japanese bullet train manufacturer to revive a Dallas-to-Houston line that could finally spark a high-speed rail revolution in the U.S. (CityLab)
- Texas spent $18 billion building highways in 2022, and the sources of all that funding are rather opaque. (KERA)
- The Federal Transit Administration put up $3.4 billion for a new Bay Area transfer station. (SFist)
- A climate change researcher calls on Seattle to spend more on transit and less on road paving. (The Stranger)
- Just days after the head of the Federal Highway Administration visited the Port of Savannah to tout a new charging station for electric semi trucks, a small-town zoning board unexpectedly killed the project. (Morning News)
- Construction work will shut down light rail in downtown Denver starting Sunday. (Westword)
- Minnesota and St. Paul are already great places to bike, so now attention is turning to how to retrofit the suburbs. (Streets.mn)
- Wisconsin cities are seeing varying levels of success with e-scooters since the state started regulating them five years ago. (Wisconsin Public Radio)
- April was the second-busiest month on record for Washington, D.C.'s Capital Bikeshare. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Phoenix's Valley Metro is installing public art along the new Southwest light rail line. (SignalAZ)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines Want to Put the AV Genie Back in the Bottle
Self-driving cars, Teslas, transit and other news.
