Tuesday’s Headlines Are Also About Parking

- More than 60 parking reform bills have been passed by or introduced in 22 states, and the Parking Reform Network now has an interactive map to track them.
- There are lots of better ways to use scare public curb space than as free car storage, such as tiny parks and small business vendors. (New York Times)
- The Eno Center for Transportation lists several books that illustrate why studying transit's past is important to learn from mistakes and plan for the future.
- Transit unions are warning that high subsidies for Uber-style microtransit could suck traditional fixed-route transit dry. (Streetsblog USA)
- A city's walkability depends on how strong its advocacy is. Take Boston, which has a strong pro-pedestrian group, and Fort Worth, which does not. (American Dirt)
- A new lawsuit against the Rose Quarter project seeks to halt the expansion of I-5 in Portland. (Bike Portland)
- Uber and Lyft will stay in Minneapolis after Minnesota lawmakers came to an agreement cutting drivers' proposed wage increases in half. (Axios)
- Speeding is likely the reason why traffic deaths in Minnesota remain stubbornly high even though the number of crashes has declined significantly in the past few years. (Star Tribune)
- Drivers killed almost 100 pedestrians in Brevard County, Florida between 2018 and 2022. (Florida Today)
- Cyclists and families came out to remember the people killed while riding their bikes in New Orleans, which has the highest rate of fatal bike crashes of any major U.S. city. (WGNO)
- If and when it's funded, Amtrak is the agency that's most likely to operate Colorado's Front Range passenger rail service. (Newsline)
- Massive subway fare hikes hit commuters in Argentina last week as part of libertarian President Javier Milei's austerity campaign. (Associated Press)
- Transportation Technology takes a deep dive into the political backlash to London's low-emissions zones. Opponents are less mad about ULEZ themselves than the fact that it's a flat fee regardless of ability to pay.
- Rihanna partnered with a Chinese bikeshare to distribute free bikes to female students in the East African nation of Malawi. (Yahoo!)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines Are Also About Parking
More headlines about the need for less parking.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog USA
See all posts
What We Can Learn From the 30 Percent of Americans Who Can’t Drive
...and why even that number is likely an undercount.
Microtranist Is Taxpayer Funded Uber, Advocates Warn — And It’s a Threat to Real Transit
American cities are falling for the "false promise" of microtransit, a top transportation union argues — and we're all going to be the ones who pay for it.
Monday’s Headlines Need Housing, Not Parking
With U.S. cities facing a well-publicized housing crisis, there's certainly no shortage of places where people can store their cars.
Calif. Will Continue to Undermine its Climate Goals by Widening Highways
CTC approved funding to widen I-80, and a bill that would have reformed funding for freight corridors was killed by the Appropriations Committee.