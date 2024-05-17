Friday’s Headlines Boldly Go Where Many Have Gone Before

- After disrupting the taxi business, Uber has now reinvented the bus. (Engadget)
- Congress is holding hearings on the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Washington Post)
- The Federal Railroad Administration is looking for proposals to upgrade the Northeast Corridor, with $2 billion to spend. (Route Fifty)
- The EPA is offering $1 billion in grants to purchase zero-emissions heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses. (Mass Transit)
- Small projects can have a big impact on neighborhoods when it comes to traffic safety, walking and biking. (Mayors Innovation Project)
- It was commissioned by a company that manufactures trains, so take it with a grain of salt, but a new survey found that a majority of Americans favor replacing short-haul flights with high-speed rail (Metro). Another possibly self-serving one from outdoor retailer REI found that two-thirds of people would bike more if they had better infrastructure (Planetizen).
- As in many cities, there's more demand for street space in New York City than ever before. Congestion pricing can help fix that. (NY Times)
- Portland's TriMet has rebuilt bus ridership post-COVID by aligning with other regional transit agencies. (Tribune)
- The Rampart streetcar line is running again in New Orleans, more than five years after a hotel collapsed and forced its closure. (NOLA.com)
- The Washington Area Bicyclist Association has developed a new tool for reporting parking infractions and near-misses with cars. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Two new ride-hailing services are operating in Minneapolis after Uber and Lyft announced they'd pull out due to minimum wage legislation the city council passed. (CBS News)
- Four years after a Fort Worth study identified its deadliest roads, the city has done little to fix them. (NBC DFW)
- The Vision Zero effort in Phoenix is getting mixed results. (ABC 15)
- A project in Colombia's third-largest city turned an open-air sewer through an underserved neighborhood into a linear park and transportation corridor. (CNU Public Square)
- One Montreal borough mayor is fighting back against oversized SUVs. (CityLab)
- Not only is China beating the U.S. on passenger rail construction, they've incorporated the most American thing possible onto trains — fast food delivery. (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines Boldly Go Where Many Have Gone Before
A new Uber service will allow large groups of friends or coworkers to share a vehicle that carries up to 55 occupants. Sound familiar?
