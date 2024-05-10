Skip to Content
Florida

Friday Video: Take a Transit-Oriented Virtual Vacation in South Florida

From biking in the keys to commuter rail up the coast, this video showcases some of the best transit the Sunshine State has to offer.

12:01 AM EDT on May 10, 2024

Photo: Ronny Rondon

In the spirit of summer vacation season, we've been binging episodes of Transit Unplugged TV, a travel-focused YouTube series focused on finding the best public transportation the world has to offer – with a few pit stops for great food and culture along the way.

The latest installment features host Paul Comfort in the Florida Keys, Miami and the surrounding area, including a bike ride to the southernmost point in the continental U.S., a spin on the newest transit system in the U.S., and even a quick and hilarious rap session in the recording studio.

Check it out below, and browse the whole library of videos here.

