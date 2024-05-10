Friday Video: Take a Transit-Oriented Virtual Vacation in South Florida

In the spirit of summer vacation season, we've been binging episodes of Transit Unplugged TV, a travel-focused YouTube series focused on finding the best public transportation the world has to offer – with a few pit stops for great food and culture along the way.

The latest installment features host Paul Comfort in the Florida Keys, Miami and the surrounding area, including a bike ride to the southernmost point in the continental U.S., a spin on the newest transit system in the U.S., and even a quick and hilarious rap session in the recording studio.

Check it out below, and browse the whole library of videos here.