Skip to Content
Streetsblog USA home
Streetsblog USA home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Should Wednesday’s Headlines 86 SUVs?

American tax law encourages people to buy the gas-guzzling and deadly vehicles, but some in Canada are pushing to ban them.

12:01 AM EDT on April 24, 2024

  • Loopholes in the U.S. tax code for private jet fuel and buying light trucks and SUVs encourage fossil fuel consumption. (The Cool Down)
  • A new report from Canadian advocacy groups calls for restricting or even banning light trucks and SUVs because they're more harmful to the environment and dangerous to anyone they hit. (The Globe and Mail)
  • A combination of closed spaces and an openness to diverse groups of people are why transit makes some would-be riders anxious and fearful. (WHYY)
  • Oakland is installing speed bumps in bus lanes in an effort to keep out speeding, reckless drivers. (Oaklandside)
  • It looks like Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens' vague announcement about four new heavy rail stations is a backdoor way to kill long-promised but newly unpopular transit on the Beltline. (AJC)
  • Seattle's new comprehensive plan should nix parking requirements citywide. (Sightline Institute)
  • Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's transportation levy plan doesn't include any expansion of the city's light rail network, unlike its predecessor. (The Urbanist)
  • Massachusetts' transportation secretary wants to build more housing and use the density to make commuter rail expansion cheaper, as well as slow down drivers and find more funding for transit. (Commonwealth Beacon)
  • Population decline means the city of Dallas could lose its majority on a regional transit board. (Morning News)
  • Rocky Mountain PBS profiles the Denver Regional Transportation District's first-ever homeless outreach case manager.
  • On Earth Day, The Oregonian wondered if Portland could return to its peak as a bike and transit trendsetter.
  • Work is finally underway on a MetroLink extension to the St. Louis airport. (Post-Dispatch)
  • Plans for a Salt Lake City redevelopment project include a "festival street" where cars are restricted. (City Weekly)
  • A fart sensor, containers of spiders and a WWE championship belt are among the things people left in Ubers last year. (HuffPost)

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog USA

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines Fix It First

How voters incentivize politicians to ignore infrastructure upkeep. Plus, are hydrogen trains the future of rail or a shiny distraction?

April 23, 2024
Transit

Why We Can’t End Violence on Transit With More Police

Are more cops the answer to violence against transit workers, or is it only driving societal tensions that make attacks more frequent?

April 23, 2024
Promoted ArchivesADA Act

Justice Dept., Citing Streetsblog Reporting, Threatens to Sue NYPD Over Cops’ Sidewalk Parking

The city is now facing a major civil rights suit from the Biden Administration if it doesn't eliminate illegal parking by cops and other city workers.

April 22, 2024
Streetsblog 101

Five Car Culture Euphemisms We Need To Stop Using

How does everyday language hide the real impact of building a world that functionally requires everyone to drive?

April 22, 2024
See all posts