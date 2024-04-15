Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines Bring Another Setback

The Biden administration's new rule requiring states to report their greenhouse gas emissions from transportation was dealt another blow when the Senate voted to repeal it.

12:26 AM EDT on April 15, 2024

Matt Boitor, CC
  • The U.S. Senate voted to overturn the Biden administration's rule requiring states to set non-binding performance measures for transportation emissions after two federal judges also struck down the rule. (Transportation Today)
  • The answer to concerns about e-bikes from cyclists, drivers and pedestrians is quite simple, according to Electrek: protected bike lanes.
  • By 2030 92 percent of EV chargers will be in single-family homes. The U.S. needs more charging options for apartment-dwellers, PC Magazine says.
  • Amtrak is much cleaner than flying where its tracks are electrified, like on the East Coast. But greenhouse gas emissions can actually be higher for a diesel train than an airliner. (New York Times)
  • Seattle transit advocates are pushing Mayor Bruce Harrell for a more ambitious, less car-centric transportation levy. (Publicola)
  • Police are looking for a Seattle driver who drove his SUV onto a downtown sidewalk to run over some tents. (KIRO)
  • Uber and Lyft said they won't end operations in Minneapolis May 1 after the city council pushed back implementation of a minimum wage for drivers. (CNN)
  • As Houston Mayor John Whitmire is pausing all bike safety projects, new statistics show that crashes involve cyclists increased by 20 percent last year. (Chron)
  • Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced locations for three new MARTA rail stations, but questions remain, like where will the funding come from? (AJC)
  • Baltimore mayoral candidates talked about transportation issues like bike lanes and the Red Line during a recent forum. (Banner)
  • North Texas cities are looking to beef up transit with new electric buses prior to the 2026 soccer World Cup. (KERA)
  • Washington, D.C.'s Capitol Bikeshare recently set a record for highest ridership in a single day. (DC News Now)
  • The D.C. DOT stripped bike lanes from the Connecticut Avenue redesign. (4 Washington)
  • A Houston cyclist compiled a map of the city's best and most dangerous bikeways. (Axios)
  • Bozeman approved an ordinance banning parking in bike lanes. (NBC Montana)
  • Mexico City is sinking 20 inches a year, and so is its transit system, the second-largest in North America. (Wired)

