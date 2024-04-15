Monday’s Headlines Bring Another Setback
The Biden administration's new rule requiring states to report their greenhouse gas emissions from transportation was dealt another blow when the Senate voted to repeal it.
More from Streetsblog USA
‘The Bike Is the Cure’: Meet New Congressional Bike Caucus Chair Mike Thompson
Meet the incoming co-chair of the congressional bike caucus — and learn more about how he's getting other legislators riding.
Calif. High-Speed Rail Takes a Step Towards Acquiring Trains
The contract calls for two prototype trainsets for testing to be delivered by 2028, and four trainsets to be used on the "early operating segment" between Merced and Bakersfield, ready between 2030 and 2033.
Friday’s Headlines Are Still Unsafe
Traffic deaths are declining for those ensconced in thousands of pounds of steel. For the rest of us, not so much.
Measure HLA Is Now Officially Law for L.A. City
Check the city maps to find what bus, bike, and walk improvements are coming to streets in your neighborhood.